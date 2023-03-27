MotorCars on MainStreet – April 30

This will be Coronado MainStreet’s 32nd annual car show, featuring over 400 pre-’73 restored classic, rod and custom cars and trucks. Co-Sponsors Cumming Chevrolet and the City of Coronado welcome participants and spectators to the grand gathering. Thousands of spectators are expected and viewing is FREE.

The event is family friendly and will be held in downtown Coronado, one block from the beach, at Isabella & Orange Avenues.

There will be live music and drawings throughout the day with goods donated from local businesses.

Car registrations are $50 before April 21, $60 after, space permitting. Click here to learn more about registering your vehicle for the show.

