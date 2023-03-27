Monday, March 27, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

MotorCars on MainStreet – April 30

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

This will be Coronado MainStreet’s 32nd annual car show, featuring over 400 pre-’73 restored classic, rod and custom cars and trucks. Co-Sponsors Cumming Chevrolet and the City of Coronado welcome participants and spectators to the grand gathering. Thousands of spectators are expected and viewing is FREE.

The event is family friendly and will be held in downtown Coronado, one block from the beach, at Isabella & Orange Avenues.

There will be live music and drawings throughout the day with goods donated from local businesses.

Car registrations are $50 before April 21, $60 after, space permitting. Click here to learn more about registering your vehicle for the show.

 

Here’s a look back on past events:

2022

MotorCars on MainStreet Vrooms Back into Coronado

2021

Classic Cars Shine All Over Town During 2021 MotorCars on MainStreet

2019

MotorCars on Mainstreet Brings the Crowds to the Chrome (Video)

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.