Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Coronado High Chapter of National Honor Society Inducts New Members

Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

On Tuesday, April 24th, the Coronado High School chapter of National Honor Society welcomed new inductees into the selective group. These new inductees will take their place in the group for the rest of this school year and in the 2023-2024 school year as well. This branch of the larger society wants its members to represent Coronado High in an honorable way. Furthermore, all who are accepted carry the four pillars of character, service, scholarship, and leadership in their personal and school lives. The group is advised by Michelle Evenson, who also helps organize numerous other groups and classes on campus.

Group photo of the newly inducted National Honor Society members.

Inductees and their families were invited to the induction ceremony that was held on Tuesday at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. This was a formal event, and this year’s inductees were dressed to impress in suits, dresses, and more formal attire than their peers are used to seeing them in.

The evening started off with inductees lining up to await entrance into the Black Box Theater. Members of National Honor Society who were inducted in previous years were there to help out. All the current members assisted by setting up, organizing the seating arrangement, passing out programs, and cleaning up the theater.

Overall, there are seventy new inductees to the Coronado High chapter. After the inductees got lined up in alphabetical order, they were filed into the theater to start the ceremony. Current National Honor Society officers led the Pledge of Allegiance and gave a few brief statements on the four pillars that NHS values.

This year’s induction ceremony had more speakers than just the officers of the group. First was the Coronado High principal, Ms. Mellina; followed by the selected teacher speaker, Ms. White, who spoke about students’ self worth and how proud they should be of their accomplishments. All of the speakers were very excited for all the new inductees.

Sadie Wong, NHS President, leading the inductees in the National Honor Society Pledge.

Next, inductees got to walk across the stage to accept their certificate as their names were announced one by one. Luckily no tripping or mispronunciation occurred! After all the names were called, the newly inducted members went outside for a group photo. When that wrapped, inductees and families were invited to take part in the post-ceremony reception in the lobby of theater.

At this reception there were refreshments and all the guests were giddy with their certificates. Additionally, this was a perfect time for families to snap some photos in the CHS quad.

National Honor Society is a worthwhile group to associate oneself with during their time in high school. “We are students that care about our futures and our communities. Joining NHS allows young scholars further opportunities to grow intellectually as well as civically,” says Hannah Cohen, NHS member. There are numerous scholarship and service opportunities open to members. Also, NHS looks good on one’s resumé. Lastly, enriching yourself in community service, academics, and being a student leader on and off campus is a good goal to have, so it is beneficial that there is a place on campus that nurtures students to continue doing just that.



Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

