Coronado High Chapter of National Honor Society Inducts New Members

On Tuesday, April 24th, the Coronado High School chapter of National Honor Society welcomed new inductees into the selective group. These new inductees will take their place in the group for the rest of this school year and in the 2023-2024 school year as well. This branch of the larger society wants its members to represent Coronado High in an honorable way. Furthermore, all who are accepted carry the four pillars of character, service, scholarship, and leadership in their personal and school lives. The group is advised by Michelle Evenson, who also helps organize numerous other groups and classes on campus.

Inductees and their families were invited to the induction ceremony that was held on Tuesday at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. This was a formal event, and this year’s inductees were dressed to impress in suits, dresses, and more formal attire than their peers are used to seeing them in.

The evening started off with inductees lining up to await entrance into the Black Box Theater. Members of National Honor Society who were inducted in previous years were there to help out. All the current members assisted by setting up, organizing the seating arrangement, passing out programs, and cleaning up the theater.

Overall, there are seventy new inductees to the Coronado High chapter. After the inductees got lined up in alphabetical order, they were filed into the theater to start the ceremony. Current National Honor Society officers led the Pledge of Allegiance and gave a few brief statements on the four pillars that NHS values.

This year’s induction ceremony had more speakers than just the officers of the group. First was the Coronado High principal, Ms. Mellina; followed by the selected teacher speaker, Ms. White, who spoke about students’ self worth and how proud they should be of their accomplishments. All of the speakers were very excited for all the new inductees.

Next, inductees got to walk across the stage to accept their certificate as their names were announced one by one. Luckily no tripping or mispronunciation occurred! After all the names were called, the newly inducted members went outside for a group photo. When that wrapped, inductees and families were invited to take part in the post-ceremony reception in the lobby of theater.

At this reception there were refreshments and all the guests were giddy with their certificates. Additionally, this was a perfect time for families to snap some photos in the CHS quad.

National Honor Society is a worthwhile group to associate oneself with during their time in high school. “We are students that care about our futures and our communities. Joining NHS allows young scholars further opportunities to grow intellectually as well as civically,” says Hannah Cohen, NHS member. There are numerous scholarship and service opportunities open to members. Also, NHS looks good on one’s resumé. Lastly, enriching yourself in community service, academics, and being a student leader on and off campus is a good goal to have, so it is beneficial that there is a place on campus that nurtures students to continue doing just that.





