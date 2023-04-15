Intense CHS Faculty Basketball Game Ends With Team Castillo Victory, 22-15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

As part of a running tradition, Coronado High teachers were given the opportunity to ball outside of the classroom. Instead of schooling the students, they were ready to school each other. In this intense matchup we had Mr. Castillo against Mrs. Nixon. The math department matchup of the century.

Overheard before the game, “This area isn’t big enough for the both of us.”

With a combination of steals, tackles, and buckets this game was absolutely unpredictable. Anytime a teacher had the ball in their hands nobody knew what was about to go down. Especially with Mr. Dean – he may need some help with his music taste in the classroom, but needs no help with his ability to get a rebound. He was grabbing boards all night long; towering over his opponents and able to feed the ball to a teammate after snagging the ball out of the air.

The only force able to stop Mr. Dean was Mr. Goodenough. Now, it may be an overused play on words but I’m still going to say it — he was good enough at basketball. Not even good enough, but great enough. Stopping many shot attempts and snatching rebounds out of the air in contest with Mr. Dean. His ability to grab the ball and launch it to his teammates helped drastically in order to take the win.

For Mrs. Nixon’s team, Mr. Aldworth was a unit. He not only made the first basket of the game, but continued to make an impact as the game progressed. Taking shots that swished right in and passing the ball accurately into the hands of his teammates for them to show the crowd what they had in store.

To counter Mr. Aldworth, team Castillo had Mr. Stover as their weapon. He was on fire all night long. Knocking down threes that influenced the game in so many ways. Taking a lead and being able to extend it by a lot. Mr. Stover was looking like a 2023 NBA Draft prospect.

The first half was tight, ending with Mrs. Nixon’s team leading by two points at 10-8.

Now, whatever Coach Darren Hopkins said during halftime worked. He must’ve put in the same work during halftime that he did before the game by looking all dripped out. They say that drip does not equal skill, but personally the outfit worked wonders as the second half was all Mr. Castillo’s team’s game.

Knocking down threes and taking points was a huge deal for Mr. Castillo’s team. They capitalized on so many opportunities, whereas Mrs. Nixon’s team seemed to be struggling in the second half.

Knowing Mrs. Rodriguez was in the game and on the team, we could have called it over before she stepped on the court. Being a basketball coach has its perks, especially when it comes down to a faculty basketball game. She knows the game like no other and was able to feed the ball to her teammates and create plays. With this mindset, it was game over for the other team.

Alongside Mrs. Rodriguez was Mrs. Vanasse. These two were a great duo. When she went in to play, she went hard. Knocking down a shot and having some great passes. Being slept on by your opponent is a great thing because they don’t know what you’re capable of. That is exactly what happened with Mrs. Vanasse.

With Mr. Castillo’s team unstoppable in the second half, they were able to gain a lead and stick with it, sealing the victory 22-15 and claiming the math department as his own.

Creating memories in school is what life is all about. All of the amazing faculty and staff at Coronado High School make it such a safe and welcoming environment. Whether you like or hate a subject, there is always love for the teachers. There is so much that makes a school a school, and none of it would be possible without teachers.

Huge thanks to all of them for putting in so much work each and every day to help us students create a future for ourselves and be who we want to be.





