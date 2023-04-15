Saturday, April 15, 2023
Coronado Middle School Teacher Kim Pittner Honored with Literacy Award

1 min.
Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Middle School teacher Kimberly Pittner received the Greater San Diego Reading Association’s Literacy Leader Award of Excellence. Julia Braga and Dr. Megan Battle from the CUSD Learning Department and CMS Principal Brooke Falar presented the certificate to Pittner in her classroom. (l-r: Julia Braga, Megan Battle, Kim Pittner, Brooke Falar)

Coronado Unified School District announced that Coronado Middle School humanities and literacy lab teacher Kimberly Pittner was awarded the 2023 Award of Excellence for exemplary contributions to the teaching of reading and language arts. The award is given annually by the Greater San Diego Reading Association to a “leader in literacy who makes a significant contribution to excellence in the area of reading/language arts on a daily basis.”

“Kim is an outstanding educator that has a passion for helping students reach their goals. She truly cares about her students and their progress, and she has created an environment where students feel safe to make mistakes and push their comfort zone,” said CMS principal Brooke Falar, adding that Pittner is “an expert at utilizing different reading strategies and applies them throughout her lessons.”

Pittner, who was in the classroom with her students when the award was presented, said she was surprised and “very honored to receive this recognition because I am so, so totally passionate about literacy!” Pittner will join honorees from other San Diego school districts at the Greater San Diego Reading Association ‘Celebrate Literacy Luncheon’ on May 13th.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 

 



