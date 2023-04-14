Friday, April 14, 2023
Coronado Middle School Spring Fair – May 17

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The Coronado Middle School Staff and PTO will host its annual Spring Fair on Wednesday, May 17th , from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

The campus will be open to the Coronado community. Please join us! Student projects, artwork, and presentations will be on display in classrooms and Granzer Hall, and our Coronado partners in education will have activities and information in the quad. The CMS band, choir, and performing arts will provide entertainment throughout the evening.

CMS is looking forward to showcasing student work and celebrating the supportive collaboration between students, staff, parents, and our partners in education. We hope to see you there!

 

