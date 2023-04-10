Monday, April 10, 2023
Wildflowers in Full Bloom at Grand Caribe and Beyond

2 min.
Wildflowers in bloom at Grand Caribe

After seeing the wildflowers in bloom at Grand Caribe in the Coronado Cays, and knowing that all the rain these past few months is creating “super blooms” everywhere, my family and I drove to Anza Borrego Springs to take in the beauty of the wildflowers blooming in the desert. It was worth the almost two hour journey to get there – the flowers were spectacular!

Since we were there, we also checked out some of the metal sculptures created by Ricardo Braceda that are scattered in Galleta Meadows, and had lunch at the Big Horn Burgers and Shake. The burgers and shakes were delish! Bonus part, you can bring your dog. Ours didn’t care much for the flowers and the sculptures. However, he thoroughly enjoyed rolling around the dirt and getting little bite size burger treats.

Flowers are blooming everywhere, not just in Anza Borrego. They are in Poway, Ramona, Riverside, Diamond Lake. The poppies in the Antelope Valley just started blooming. If you haven’t been, go! If you don’t like to drive far just to see wildflowers, then take a walk around the Grand Caribe Shoreline Park. It is currently a blanket of yellow with splashes of white daisies. I think it has reached its peaked of full bloom. I highly recommend you take a walk around the park before it all turns brown in a week or so. Best time to go is any time before sunset. Happy trails!

 

 



Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

