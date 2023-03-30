Calypso Cafe Now Serving Dinner in the Coronado Cays – View Menu

Calypso Cafe has expanded their offerings and is now open for dinner Thursday through Saturday. They are located 505 Grand Caribe Causeway in the Coronado Cays and are open to the public.

Days / Hours of Operation:

Monday-Wednesday 7am to 3pm

Thursday-Saturday 7am to 8pm

Closed on Sundays

Phone: 619-423-5144 (reservations accepted)

Address: 505 Grand Caribe Causeway

Breakfast and Lunch Menu

More info:

Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-calypso-caf%C3%A9-coronado-2

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CalypsoCafe07/

