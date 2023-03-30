Thursday, March 30, 2023
Dining

Calypso Cafe Now Serving Dinner in the Coronado Cays – View Menu

1 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

Calypso Cafe has expanded their offerings and is now open for dinner Thursday through Saturday. They are located 505 Grand Caribe Causeway in the Coronado Cays and are open to the public.

Days / Hours of Operation:
Monday-Wednesday 7am to 3pm
Thursday-Saturday 7am to 8pm
Closed on Sundays 

Phone: 619-423-5144 (reservations accepted)
Address:  505 Grand Caribe Causeway

Breakfast and Lunch Menu

More info:

Phone: 619-423-5144 (reservations accepted)
Address:  505 Grand Caribe Causeway

Yelp:  https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-calypso-caf%C3%A9-coronado-2
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/CalypsoCafe07/

Related:

Transformations Abound at Calypso Cafe in the Cays



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.