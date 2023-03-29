Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Battery (3/18-3/24)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Pine Street and Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/18/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

37 year old male

3/18/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Margarita Avenue

36 year old male

3/18/2023: Grand Theft and Larceny With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

36 year old male

3/19/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male

3/20/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 3200 block of Silver Strand

30 year old male

3/20/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of E Avenue

21 year old female

3/21/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

3/21/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

54 year old female

3/22/2023: Battery With Result of Injury – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue

62 year old male

3/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 6500 block of State Route 75

25 year old male

3/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

3/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of C Avenue

32 year old male

3/24/2023: Underage Drinking – Infraction on 1st Street and I Avenue

18 year old male





