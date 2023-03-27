UBS Financial Advisor Courtney Liddy in San Diego named to both Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors and the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors lists for 2023

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Financial Advisor Courtney McDonald Liddy has been named to the Forbes America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors list and the Forbes Best-in-State Women Advisors list for 2023, as well as the 2023 Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors nationally. These honors are the latest in a long list of recognition for Courtney and mark the fifth and sixth times since 2019 that she has appeared on the Top Women Wealth Advisors lists for Forbes and the fourth time she has appeared on a Barron’s list.

“We are thrilled to once again see Courtney recognized on these prestigious lists of America’s Top Wealth Advisors,” said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Courtney’s clients know they can depend on her to help them plan for the things that matter most throughout their lives. We at UBS are extremely proud of her and her team.”

Courtney is a Managing Director at UBS and fully accredited Private Wealth Advisor based in the firm’s downtown San Diego office. She and her team serve the diverse and dynamic needs of high-net worth individuals, families, foundations and businesses. Courtney ranked #8 in California and #44 overall on the Forbes lists of top female advisors. She is FINRA-registered in 24 states and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation. Courtney also serves on the national board of Humble Design, which furnishes homes to families and veterans emerging from homelessness, and has been an active supporter of charities such as ROCK and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports injured veterans, first responders, and their families.

The seventh annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 1,697 women, greater by more than 300 over last year, collectively managing assets of nearly $2.3 trillion. Forbes’ list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank advisors.

The 2023 Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list reflects advisors that are making big strides in developing their practices, organized by state. The list is compiled based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors, such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

For more information, visit the website here or contact Liddy at 619-557-4850.






