Celebrating Women in the Arts – March 19

A unique experience is coming to Coronado in a brilliant collaboration of lyrical music and enchanting art, as Musica Vitale celebrates National Women’s Month. Its “Celebrating Women in the Arts” concert and art exhibition will be held March 19 at 3pm at the Spreckels Center, and will serve as the season finale for the Cultural Arts Commission’s Classical Concert Series.

Guests will enjoy a musical concert while in the midst of an expressive art exhibit of well-known local women artists. Musicians hailing from Ukraine, Armenia, Baja, New York, and San Diego include soloists Lisa Parente and Rachel Fields from the worlds of opera and the symphony, accompanied by violin and piano accompanists of the highest caliber, Anna Volynska, Nonna de Ghukasyan, Olena Galytska, and William Ah Sing. The harmonious blend of music and art will surround the audience in a transcendent experience.

Esteemed guest artists Angelina Réaux and Michael Sokol will perform selections from “Autumn Valentine,” an opera written by acclaimed composer Ricky Ian Martin specifically for them, based on the works of Dorothy Parker.

Ms. Réaux has performed internationally in opera, theatre, and cabaret, and premiered works by Leonard Bernstein, Tony Kushner, Ned Rorem, and Kurt Weill. Performances of her one woman show, Stranger Here Myself, sold out at New York City’s Public Theatre.

A baritone and frequent performer with the San Diego Opera, Mr. Sokol has performed in the US and Europe in roles including Mozart’s Count in Le Nozze Di Figaro, Puccini’s Marcello in La Boheme, Shaw’s Henry Higgins in Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady, and Emile de Becque in South Pacific.

Additionally, in honor of National Women’s Month, sopranos and altos from Coronado’s newest community chorus, the Crown City Chorale, will perform two songs. The concert is a fund-raiser for the Chorale, now beginning its second year. Unlike professional groups, community choruses are open to everyone, regardless of experience or ability, and offer a wonderful learning opportunity in music education. The CCC welcomes new members!

Art will play a prominent role in the concert, as well. The audience will be surrounded by paintings, porcelain, silk scarves, sculpture, and handmade jewelry by Doris Besikof, Tina Christiansen, Teresa Espaniola, Patricia Gonsenheim, Mary Hale, Sandra Segovia, and Judy West. As part of the fundraiser, all art will be for sale. Besikof will be donating 100% of her sales to the Chorale.

Tina Christiansen will offer a live art performance. As the concert begins, she will lay her canvas on the floor, starting with a single drop of paint. Using the spread of that one drop as a foundation, Christiansen will paint throughout the performance, revealing the finished form at the finale.

As Elena Vizuet, founder and Artistic Director of Musical Vitale and the Crown City Chorale, explains, “Truly a plethora of talent will be featured in this spectacular event.”

High tea cuisine will be served, with a no-host cash bar. Think about it: world class musicians, talented local artists, good food and good drink . . . what’s not to love? And, what’s not to love about leaving with a painting, scarf, sculpture, or piece of jewelry? Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event and opportunity to spend a memorable afternoon in support of one of Coronado’s newest nonprofits. See you there!

Buy your ticket today





