Monday, March 13, 2023
EntertainmentSports

Coronado High School to Host San Diego County’s All Star High School Basketball Showcase – March 18

3 min.

Come see some of San Diego’s top basketball stars battle it out at this exclusive first annual All Star Showcase!

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

San Diego County’s All Star High School Basketball Showcase – Flix versus Full-time All Star Showcase – will be held on Saturday, March 18 at Coronado High School. The event will feature the top 30 high school basketball players from San Diego County who will participate in a three-point shooting contest and skills challenge, and compete in a basketball game.

Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

The Flix Team is lead by Michael Rhone, who owns Flix Media Network. Known to his social media following as “Michael Flix,” Rhone is a staple in the San Diego Hoops community and known for his consistent coverage of youth basketball while also hosting a podcast that spotlights local basketball players.

The Full-Time team is lead by Aaron Burgin, founder of Full-Time Hoops, revered as San Diego’s premier scouting service. Aaron is also the creator of Creme of the County and notably one of the most respected faces in San Diego basketball.

This event has been several years in the making. Heather Cleaves, a San Diego native and owner of The Heather Experience Photography, is a high school basketball photographer who is sponsoring the event.

Collectively, these three have a heart to spotlight young talent and create an opportunity for all high schoolers (not just seniors) to show off their skills and bring the San Diego community together for a fun event!

Coronado High School’s head basketball coach, Anthony Ott, will be assisting in coaching the event. Additional sponsors are: Joe Seals with Work Ethic, Jeremy Garson with JD11Network, and Michael Flynt, founder of Wolf of Westcoast.

Flix Team:Fulltime Team:
Captain: Jurian Dixon (St. Augustine)Captain: Jaden Matingou (St. Augustine)
Ty Hendler (La Costa Canyon)Lolo Rudolph (St. Augustine)
Kyelin King (Lincoln)Christian Brown (La Costa Canyon)
Derek Edmund (Victory Christian)David Scariano (Imperial)
Charlie Hutchison (Mission Bay)Derrius Carter-Hollinger (St. Augustine)
Noah Marte (San Diego)Brycen Mackenzie (Santa Fe Christian)
Andre Tovar (San Ysidro)Jake Hall (Carlsbad)
Tony Duckett (Carlsbad)Dalton Norvell (Ramona)
JJ Sanchez (Montgomery)Gelo Gil (Mission Bay)
Alek Sanchez (Montgomery)Ian De La Rosa (St. Augustine)
Baron Noble (San Diego)Vincent Ricchiuti (St. Augustine)
Ty Ingram (San Ysidro)Ben Lee (Del Norte)
Kai Brown (Scripps Ranch)Juju Lebel (Foothills Christian)
Nolan Reuter (Coronado)Justin Ayubi (Coronado)
Euan Davis (El Camino)Jayden Gray (Victory Christian)

The event will be held from 4 to 8pm at Coronado High School and tickets range from $7 to $40.

Event Instagram: @FlixvsFulltime

Bring cash for concessions

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.