Coronado High School to Host San Diego County’s All Star High School Basketball Showcase – March 18

San Diego County’s All Star High School Basketball Showcase – Flix versus Full-time All Star Showcase – will be held on Saturday, March 18 at Coronado High School. The event will feature the top 30 high school basketball players from San Diego County who will participate in a three-point shooting contest and skills challenge, and compete in a basketball game.

The Flix Team is lead by Michael Rhone, who owns Flix Media Network. Known to his social media following as “Michael Flix,” Rhone is a staple in the San Diego Hoops community and known for his consistent coverage of youth basketball while also hosting a podcast that spotlights local basketball players.

The Full-Time team is lead by Aaron Burgin, founder of Full-Time Hoops, revered as San Diego’s premier scouting service. Aaron is also the creator of Creme of the County and notably one of the most respected faces in San Diego basketball.

This event has been several years in the making. Heather Cleaves, a San Diego native and owner of The Heather Experience Photography, is a high school basketball photographer who is sponsoring the event.

Collectively, these three have a heart to spotlight young talent and create an opportunity for all high schoolers (not just seniors) to show off their skills and bring the San Diego community together for a fun event!

Coronado High School’s head basketball coach, Anthony Ott, will be assisting in coaching the event. Additional sponsors are: Joe Seals with Work Ethic, Jeremy Garson with JD11Network, and Michael Flynt, founder of Wolf of Westcoast.

Flix Team: Fulltime Team: Captain: Jurian Dixon (St. Augustine) Captain: Jaden Matingou (St. Augustine) Ty Hendler (La Costa Canyon) Lolo Rudolph (St. Augustine) Kyelin King (Lincoln) Christian Brown (La Costa Canyon) Derek Edmund (Victory Christian) David Scariano (Imperial) Charlie Hutchison (Mission Bay) Derrius Carter-Hollinger (St. Augustine) Noah Marte (San Diego) Brycen Mackenzie (Santa Fe Christian) Andre Tovar (San Ysidro) Jake Hall (Carlsbad) Tony Duckett (Carlsbad) Dalton Norvell (Ramona) JJ Sanchez (Montgomery) Gelo Gil (Mission Bay) Alek Sanchez (Montgomery) Ian De La Rosa (St. Augustine) Baron Noble (San Diego) Vincent Ricchiuti (St. Augustine) Ty Ingram (San Ysidro) Ben Lee (Del Norte) Kai Brown (Scripps Ranch) Juju Lebel (Foothills Christian) Nolan Reuter (Coronado) Justin Ayubi (Coronado) Euan Davis (El Camino) Jayden Gray (Victory Christian)

The event will be held from 4 to 8pm at Coronado High School and tickets range from $7 to $40.

Event Instagram: @FlixvsFulltime

Bring cash for concessions






