Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Islander Track Starts Season at Mt. Carmel Field and Distance Meet

George Green
For the last 12 years, beginning with the 2011 track season, Mt. Carmel High School has hosted a meet for just distance runners and field events. Sprints and hurdles are left out to make room for more heats of events over 400 meters. Our team is more sprint-oriented this season than usual, but we took a handful of field event athletes and a few participants in the 1600-meter run.

Detrik Heidt at the Mt. Carmel Field and Distance meet
Freshmen boys at the meet L-R: Nate Ayan, Anton Youngblood, Oscar Alicandri

A comment about the meet from head coach Cameron Gary follows:

“…we took a few kids to the Field & Distance Carnival this past weekend at Mt. Carmel HS. It was our first competition this year. We had a couple of performances that stood out:

  • Frosh Boys 1600m – NATHAN AYAN. He finished 8th (out of a field of 70 kids) His time was: 4:59.82. His time currently stands at #11 out of 146 Frosh boys in the San Diego CIF section.
  • Varsity Boys Discus Throw – SAXTON SYLVESTER. He threw a Personal Record (PR) of 103′ 8.75.” He finished 20th out of a field of 83 varsity throwers. He currently stands 36th in the San Diego section (314 throwers).

Congratulations on our Islander athletes starting the year off strong!”

Nate Ayan posted a sub 5 minute 1600 at Mt. Carmel

Our next event will be the Viking Relays on March 11th, hosted by La Jolla High School.
For our schedule, results, and photos, see our public website at IslanderTrack.com

Composite shot of Mason Olsen long jumping

 



Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

