The Final Countdown: Two Days Left to Buy Tickets to Coronado School of the Arts 25th Anniversary Gala at the Island Club on March 11

Tickets are on sale for the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) 25th Anniversary Gala until Friday, February 24. CoSA will celebrate almost three decades as San Diego County’s premier public arts conservatory with amazing student art and mesmerizing performances while guests sip on cocktails from a hosted bar, enjoy a delicious sit-down dinner, then dance the night away with live music from IT’S NEVER 2L8. It’s all happening on Saturday, March 11 at the Island Club on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI).

“We don’t want anyone to miss the chance to celebrate CoSA’s 25th anniversary!” said Bryn Reina, event chair. “We’ve prepared such a special event to honor the work of our student artists, as well as our community supporters and incredible instructors. CoSA is such treasure to the community and paves the way for exciting futures for our young artists.”

Guests will experience an immersive evening of student art, packed with live dance and theater performances, instrumental music, digital arts exhibits, theater production design, and visual art. John Weisbarth, from Tiny House Nation, will MC the event and help auction off winning items sure to delight and intrigue all guests.

Live auction items, opportunity drawings and silent auction items include items like a five-night trip to Costa Rica, a New York City getaway with Broadway show tickets, a snowy chalet vacation at Lake Gregory, a two-hour charter on Aoloni Yacht Charters, a stand up paddle board from Isle Surf and SUP and a new set of wheels from Holland’s Bicycles. Also up for grabs…tons of fantastic goodies for the silent auction, like a series of facials from Natalie Falletta Skincare, a Gondola Ride for two from the Gondola Company, Wine & Paint from Emerald C Gallery, season passes to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, and a two night luxury stay at the Loews. And don’t forget the catered Trivia Night with Casey Tanaka with 16 guests.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://cosa.schoolauction.net/cosagala2023/.

Students and parents are invited to follow CoSA on Facebook (@coronadoschoolofthearts) and Instagram (@cosasdofficial) to stay current on upcoming news and audition information.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.





