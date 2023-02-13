Coronado Crime Report: Concealed Firearm, Shoplifting (2/4-2/10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Flora Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

2/4/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of 3rd Street

30 year old male

2/4/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 700 block of B Avenue

31 year old male

2/4/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Carrying a Concealed Firearm – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

24 year old male

2/4/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and D Avenue

33 year old female

2/4/2023: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

34 year old female

2/6/2023: Willfully Failing to Follow Court Orders – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Margarita Avenue

36 year old male

2/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

73 year old male

2/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Coronado Bay Bridge

41 year old male

2/6/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

45 year old female

2/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and B Avenue

30 year old female

2/9/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury and Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Felony on 4000 block of Ocean View Boulevard

28 year old male





