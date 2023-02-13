Coronado Crime Report: Concealed Firearm, Shoplifting (2/4-2/10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Flora Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Arrests:
2/4/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of 3rd Street
30 year old male
2/4/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 700 block of B Avenue
31 year old male
2/4/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Carrying a Concealed Firearm – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street
24 year old male
2/4/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and D Avenue
33 year old female
2/4/2023: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
34 year old female
2/6/2023: Willfully Failing to Follow Court Orders – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Margarita Avenue
36 year old male
2/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
73 year old male
2/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Coronado Bay Bridge
41 year old male
2/6/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
45 year old female
2/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and B Avenue
30 year old female
2/9/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury and Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Felony on 4000 block of Ocean View Boulevard
28 year old male