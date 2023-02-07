Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Human Trafficking (1/28-2/3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 10th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

Major injury reported.

Arrests:

1/28/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

42 year old male

1/28/2023: Underage Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of E Avenue

18 year old male

1/29/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of D Avenue

22 year old male

1/30/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 6th Street

38 year old female

1/31/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 2nd Street

18 year old female

2/1/2023: Obtaining Services With the Intent Not to Pay – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old male

2/2/2023: Human Trafficking, Molesting a Minor, and Sexual Battery – Felony on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old male

2/2/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

23 year old male

2/2/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

43 year old male

2/3/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Alameda Boulevard

29 year old female





