Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Human Trafficking (1/28-2/3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 10th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
Major injury reported.
Arrests:
1/28/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street
42 year old male
1/28/2023: Underage Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of E Avenue
18 year old male
1/29/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of D Avenue
22 year old male
1/30/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 6th Street
38 year old female
1/31/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 2nd Street
18 year old female
2/1/2023: Obtaining Services With the Intent Not to Pay – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old male
2/2/2023: Human Trafficking, Molesting a Minor, and Sexual Battery – Felony on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old male
2/2/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
23 year old male
2/2/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
43 year old male
2/3/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Alameda Boulevard
29 year old female