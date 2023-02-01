Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Islander Girls Basketball Bested by Patrick Henry 61-17

By Bella Villarin
Sophomore Selena Herrera dribbles past the Patrick Henry defense on January 31st’s home game.

As a reporter, I have the task of reporting the good and the bad, the wins and the losses, and the successes and the setbacks. Unfortunately for the Islander girls basketball team, they have seemed to hit rock bottom as a team after their 61-17 loss to Patrick Henry on Tuesday, January 31. 

However, the negatives and positives always seem to balance each other out, and there were definitely some lessons learned and bright spots to the girls’ game. Senior Kati Potter collected 9 points and 6 rebounds while continuing to show incredible hustle and leadership by example. 

Senior Kati Potter passes to a teammate on January 31st’s home game against Patrick Henry. She was the leading scorer of the night and captained the Islanders this season.

Fellow senior America Camarillo came off the bench to score 4 points and 5 rebounds; she was also a spark plug on defense, altering numerous Patrick Henry shots and disrupting their offense. Senior Rikka Navaretta showcased her defensive talent, collecting several rebounds and blocking shots. 

Senior Rikka Navaretta prepares for a rebound.

Other notable efforts came from senior Anna Youngblood, junior Virginia Ryan, and freshman Claudia Gerladi, who all contributed to the Islanders’ smothering defense.

Senior Anna Youngblood prepares for a rebound in January 31st’s home game against Patrick Henry.

The Islanders scored just 4 points in the first half, but their grit and determination showed off when they reeled off another 13 in the second. If the girls just keep their heads down and continue to improve the execution of their offense, shots will fall and scoring will increase. 

Once you hit rock bottom, the only way left to go is up! I truly believe that the girls have a win or two left in them for the season as their last three games are at home. The first of this set will be on Friday, February 3, against Hoover at 6 PM. On Tuesday, February 7, the girls will face Madison, and on Friday, February 10, the Islanders will square off against La Jolla in the final game of their season. 



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

