Alaska Airlines to Add New Nonstop Flights from San Diego

In 2023, Alaska Airlines will add nonstop flights to D.C., Eugene, and Tampa from San Diego International Airport.

Alaska Airlines has announced that starting on June 15, it will offer daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Washington, D.C. via Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and daily nonstop flights between SAN and Eugene, Oregon via Eugene Airport (EUG). The airline will offer seasonal nonstop service between SAN and Tampa, Florida via Tampa International Airport (TPA) beginning October 5. Flights to Tampa will operate daily, representing the only service between the two cities.

“The announcement of new destinations on Alaska Airlines is a great way to start the year,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President & CEO. “Our community benefits from the addition of flights to the East Coast and Pacific Northwest. We thank Alaska Airlines for the addition of these routes and their continued partnership at SAN.”

With the new routes, Alaska Airlines will serve 35 nonstop destinations from San Diego International Airport. To view schedules, fares, and flight times, please visit alaskaair.com.

Photo by Kevin Woblick on Unsplash

 



