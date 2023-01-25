Weekend Pacific Surfliner Service to Los Angeles to Resume on Feb. 4

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will restore partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles. Trains will again operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays starting February 4.

Passenger rail service was suspended between Irvine and Oceanside on September 30, 2022, out of an abundance of caution after officials noticed movement of the tracks and the adjacent hillside.

Throughout the track closure, the Pacific Surfliner has operated shuttle buses between Irvine and Oceanside stations to maintain vital connections between Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Limited train service to San Juan Capistrano was restored on October 31, 2022.

Emergency construction work, which is being led by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), has successfully stopped the movement of the hillside and stabilized the tracks in south San Clemente, clearing the way for some rail service to resume. To ensure worker safety and the most efficient completion of the project, rail service will operate only on the weekends. Construction will continue on weekdays until the project is complete, which is estimated to be at the end of March.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and I want to thank our customers for their patience during this extended track closure,” said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency. “We’re excited to resume weekend Pacific Surfliner train service between Los Angeles and San Diego.”

On weekends, beginning on February 4, limited train service will be restored between Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties with no bus connection required, these trains include:

Southbound trains 562, 564, 770, 774, 580, 784, and 588

Northbound trains 765, 567, 777, 581, 785, 591, and 595

As a result of recent storms, tracks are closed north of Goleta for repairs and construction, with thruway bus service providing connections to San Luis Obispo and the Bay Area. Train service is anticipated to be fully restored north of Los Angeles the week of February 13th.

The schedule that has been in place since October 31, 2022, will remain in effect Monday through Friday. Service is expected to fully resume at the end of March.

Updated schedules and passenger information is available on the Pacific Surfliner website (PacificSurfliner.com/advisory) and Twitter (@PacSurfliners).





