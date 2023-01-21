Saturday, January 21, 2023
FeaturedMilitary

Coronado-Based Naval Beach Group One Completes Integrated Amphibious Training Exercise

2 min.
By Coronado Times
Sailors aboard Amphibious Construction Battalion 1’s Improved Navy Lighterage System causeway ferry prepare to land on a beach during an amphibious landing exercise, Jan. 18, 2023. The exercise afforded NBG 1 subordinate commands the opportunity to train for upcoming operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility by demonstrating over-the-shore capabilities to meet requirements in support of Navy-Marine Corps missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

CORONADO, California — Naval Beach Group (NBG) 1 completed a four-day intensive integrated amphibious training exercise Jan. 20, rehearsing its ability to respond to real-world ship-to-shore logistical transportation missions.

During the exercise, dubbed Operation Paper Route, a task-tailored force from NBG 1 subordinate units deployed to the Silver Strand Training Complex in Coronado, California, to simulate beach traffic control and distribution of ship-to-shore logistics including personnel, supplies, and equipment.

Sailors assigned to Naval Beach Group 1 conduct a radio check during an anti-terrorism training scenario in support of an amphibious landing exercise, Jan. 17, 2023. The exercise afforded NBG 1 subordinate commands the opportunity to train for upcoming operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility by demonstrating over-the-shore capabilities to meet requirements in support of Navy-Marine Corps missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

“This exercise afforded Beach Group One the opportunity to train the team for upcoming operations in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility by demonstrating over-the-shore capabilities,” said NBG-1 commander, Capt. Joel Stewart. “In so doing, we are employing legacy systems in new missions to meet requirements for supporting the Marine Corps who is our primary customer.”

Headquartered at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, NBG 1 provides personnel to support and operate the Improved Navy Lighterage System (INLS), landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), landing craft, utility (LCU), buoyant ship-to-shore bulk fuel systems, beach traffic control, and beach salvage equipment.

Participating NBG 1 subordinate units included Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, Assault Craft Unit 1, Assault Craft Unit 5 and Beachmaster Unit 1. These units are assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, which comprises four amphibious squadrons, 15 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 18,000 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. As the deputy commander for amphibious and littoral warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet, the ESG 3 commander also oversees Mine Countermeasures Group 3 and the 14 littoral combat ships and two subordinate divisions under Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. ESG 3 is postured in support of U.S. 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, capable of generating, deploying, and employing naval forces and formations for crisis and contingency response, forward presence, and major combat operations focusing on amphibious operations, humanitarian and disaster relief and support to defense civil authorities, and expeditionary logistics.

For more information about NBG-1, visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/Ships/Naval-Beach-Group-COMNAVBEACHGRU-1/About-Us/



Coronado Times
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.