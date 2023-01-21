Coronado-Based Naval Beach Group One Completes Integrated Amphibious Training Exercise

CORONADO, California — Naval Beach Group (NBG) 1 completed a four-day intensive integrated amphibious training exercise Jan. 20, rehearsing its ability to respond to real-world ship-to-shore logistical transportation missions.

During the exercise, dubbed Operation Paper Route, a task-tailored force from NBG 1 subordinate units deployed to the Silver Strand Training Complex in Coronado, California, to simulate beach traffic control and distribution of ship-to-shore logistics including personnel, supplies, and equipment.

“This exercise afforded Beach Group One the opportunity to train the team for upcoming operations in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility by demonstrating over-the-shore capabilities,” said NBG-1 commander, Capt. Joel Stewart. “In so doing, we are employing legacy systems in new missions to meet requirements for supporting the Marine Corps who is our primary customer.”

Headquartered at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, NBG 1 provides personnel to support and operate the Improved Navy Lighterage System (INLS), landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), landing craft, utility (LCU), buoyant ship-to-shore bulk fuel systems, beach traffic control, and beach salvage equipment.

Participating NBG 1 subordinate units included Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, Assault Craft Unit 1, Assault Craft Unit 5 and Beachmaster Unit 1. These units are assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, which comprises four amphibious squadrons, 15 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 18,000 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. As the deputy commander for amphibious and littoral warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet, the ESG 3 commander also oversees Mine Countermeasures Group 3 and the 14 littoral combat ships and two subordinate divisions under Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. ESG 3 is postured in support of U.S. 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, capable of generating, deploying, and employing naval forces and formations for crisis and contingency response, forward presence, and major combat operations focusing on amphibious operations, humanitarian and disaster relief and support to defense civil authorities, and expeditionary logistics.

For more information about NBG-1, visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/Ships/Naval-Beach-Group-COMNAVBEACHGRU-1/About-Us/





