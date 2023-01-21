SOCIAL MEDIA – DOES IT CONNECT US OR ISOLATE US?

Social Media is the topic of the 86th California Lions Clubs’ Student Speaker Contest, with the topic- SOCIAL MEDIA – CONNECTS US OR ISOLATES US. The Coronado Lions Club level contest will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:30 pm at the City of Coronado Library, Winn Room, 640 Orange Avenue, Coronado.

Students residing in, or attending high school in, Coronado or Imperial Beach in grades 9-12 may compete. The speech should be between eight and 10 minutes long, usually between 1200-1500 words. The speech does not have to be memorized at this first club level. Students can read their speech, although eye contact is still important.

The Club level winner and each participant will receive a cash prize. The winners of club level contests go on to compete until the final rounds at the state level where winners earn college scholarships. This year the Student Speakers Foundation will provide scholarships totaling more than $103,500. Registration deadline is February 5, 2023. Students wishing to register should email [email protected], and include their name, email, phone and grade level. Questions about the contest should be emailed to the same address or call Speaker Contest Chair Carrie Downey at 619-435-8177.

The Speakers Contest began as an attempt to bring the widely dispersed Lions Clubs in the central region of California together to jointly promote the skills of public speaking in high school students. The contest provides an opportunity for students to develop independent thinking about a pressing problem in today’s world. Besides encouraging self-expression, the research conducted by the student speakers promotes a variety of solutions to shared problems. The Coronado Lions Club invites the community to attend the contest to support student entrants.





