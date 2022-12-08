The Results Are In – SD County Official Election Results

The San Diego Country Registrar of Voters has certified the official final election results for the November 8, 2022 election. The Coronado City Council had two open seats and the new city councilmembers will be John Duncan and Carrie Downey.

For Coronado Unified School District Board of Trustees, in a race where the third open seat for the full four year term had been too close to call, the final results show that the three new board members for full term are Scot Youngblood, Alexia Palacios-Peters, and Malachy Sandie. For the two year seat, the new board member is Renee Cavanaugh.

City councilmembers will be sworn in at the December 20, 2022 regularly scheduled meeting and CUSD board members will do the same at the December 15, 2022 meeting.

Data Source: San Diego County Registrar of Voters






