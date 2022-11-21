Coronado Election Results Update – No Decision on CUSD Until December

While not official until the San Diego Registrar of Voters certifies the election on December 8th, the top two leaders for the two Coronado City Council seats are John Duncan and Carrie Downey.

Coronado City Council Election Results (as of 5pm, Nov. 18, 2022, not final yet): For the CUSD School Board’s three open full-term seats, the top three are Scot Youngblood, Alexia Palacios-Peters, and Malachy Sandie, with Lisa Meglioli only 32 votes behind Sandie. For the short term (two year) CUSD School Board seat, Renee Cavanaugh has a strong lead.

Coronado School Board Election Results (as of 5pm, Nov. 18, 2022, not final yet):

Data as of 5pm Nov. 18, 2022. Next and Final Update will be Dec. 8, 2022 upon certification of the election.

Data Source: San Diego County Registrar of Voters

