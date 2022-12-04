Costa Azul’s Second Chapter at Coronado Ferry Landing

Costa Azul made the Coronado Ferry Landing its home after 18 years on Orange Avenue. The change came at a time when rent on the block had skyrocketed, but it was certainly a blessing in disguise. The new location has a top notch view of the bay and the best parking on island. While the customer demographic has shifted from the late night bar crowd that would bounce between Costa and McP’s, they are settling into the relaxed pace of the Ferry Landing.

Owner Carol Sarber shares that she and Brant were married in 1993, opened Island Pasta in 1994, and then Costa Azul in 1999. Throughout the decades, Brant embraced being the face of Costa Azul while Carol took care of the back end operations. Carol’s sister manages Island Pasta. Carol reflects on Brant as, “encyclopedic of the town,” knowing everyone and every business. Brant was proud to be born and raised in Coronado. To learn more about Brant and his incredible legacy, read here.

The Ferry Landing Welcomes Costa Azul

In February 2020, Costa Azul opened its doors at the Coronado Ferry Landing. When the pandemic hit a month later, Costa Azul remained open as allowed, serving the community during unprecedented times. The restaurant and bar operated with their key employees while staying compliant with the everchanging guidelines. Now at the end of 2022, Carol is proud to say that Costa Azul is doing really well. The restaurant continues to be a family affair as Carol and Brant’s daughter Emily has also been involved. Emily graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with her marketing degree in 2022 and is helping out after being born and raised in Coronado like her dad.

Carol describes their customer base as a good mix of locals and tourists. “The Ferry Landing is beautiful and we see a lot more tourists over here. We have a lot of parking and a great view of the bay.”

While many entertainment decisions were cut at the beginning of the pandemic, Carol is working to bring back some local favorites. “We have Ron’s Garage playing at Costa Azul on Sunday afternoons, we think it will be a good spot.” In addition, they have implemented live music from 5 to 8 pm every Friday and Saturday. As for the once popular trivia night, Carol is in the process of bringing it back! Costa Azul has garnered a reputation for being a lively place where friends can gather and they plan to keep it that way.

The Menu & Holiday Accommodations

As for the menu, Carol says, “I haven’t changed anything since Brant. A few items have come and gone over the years, but our fresh swordfish tacos and house margaritas are popular.” She describes the cuisine as “a healthy twist” on traditional Mexican food. Costa Azul features their sous chef who has been with them since opening day in 1999. Their chef takes special pride in the slow braised (not fried!) carnitas. Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 pm, so be sure to stop by for deals!

Costa Azul is open for your holiday dinners. The location can easily accommodate larger parties in the dining space and their lower patio can hold up to 30 guests. For all of Coronado’s dog families, pups are welcome on the patio to join you. If you are planning to watch the annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights on December 11th or 18th, Costa Azul will be taking reservations and seating walk-ins on a limited basis.

1201 1st St – 619-435-3525






