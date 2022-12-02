Queens of Crown City: Penny Rothschild, Queen of the C!

Penny Rothschild, the owner and curator of Emerald C Gallery, not only blesses us with her generosity and support of the arts, but she herself is also a talented artist and designer.

As a resident of Coronado, Rothschild came upon the abandoned concrete space, at 1331 Orange Ave, for sale six years ago and saw its potential, transforming the space and creating her brand from scratch. Now, Emerald C Gallery represents over 80 nationally known and upcoming local/regional artists in Southern California and is the largest working art gallery in San Diego County.

Rothschild is the daughter of a well-known painter, and she experienced firsthand the “difficulty artists face gaining exposure and the ability to showcase their work.” As a result, she has an innate ability and love of helping “promote artists, engaging community art workshops, and bringing artists in to share their talents and ideas.”

As an artist, she is drawn to designing and creating high end leather goods, ladies hand bags, and one of a kind swimwear and jewelry. She also has extensive experience in acrylics and oils. Rothschild in addition, specializes in large “powerful installations and community collaborations.” Over the years she has created ‘powerful and abstract mannequin installations’ displayed at the gallery, and showcased throughout the Midwest and Southern California.

Attracting creators from the Baja Norte to Southern California regions, the Emerald C Gallery stands to provide a central outlet for local artists and enthusiasts alike to converge on a common passion. From displaying a wide variety of local artist exhibitions, to creative and inspirational art lessons for learners of all levels, visitors to the Emerald C will immediately be immersed in the possibilities that the beauty of creation can possess. Become part of the community experience happening at the Emerald C, and begin to explore the wonders of the local arts.

Emerald C Gallery showcases the greatest collection of diverse regional artworks that Coronado island has to offer. Their reach also spans to local music. With live music two to three times a week, year-round (including local favorites, Ron’s Garage Band, Gonzology (Gonzo), Adam Wolffe, Marilyn Reese, The Suenamis, Matt Heinecke, Jennifer Franks, Tricia Lynn and many more…). Rothschild supports not only local artists of all genres and mediums, with a passion to bridge our community with access to local talent, but she generously supports youth in the arts, and hosts music recitals, fundraisers, and so much more!

Emerald C Gallery (also known as the C!) is an absolutely amazing, fun and unique event space. From laughing until you fall off your seat at comedy shows, to opera showcases, and of course wine and paint classes every Wednesday and Saturday. You can host any kind of event at the C, from corporate retreats, mom + daughter paint shops, birthday parties, to weddings! The venue is infinite in capabilities. Not to mention the staff is absolutely fabulous, accommodating, professional and fun!

Located within a short walking distance from one of North America’s most beautiful seashore destinations, adjacent to the historic El Cordova Hotel and across from the iconic Hotel del Coronado. The spacious gallery and open-air sea breeze invites one to spend an afternoon soaking up the array of original creations and exploring the artist within.

Penny Rothschild is not only a Queen of Crown City, but someone with a heart of gold, and a contagious laugh to always warm your day! Emerald C Gallery recently updated their website, which you can find at emeraldc.com, thanks to Orange Avenue Media Co.

Make sure to sign up for the C’s monthly newsletter for scheduled classes, demonstrations, live music, shows, and lectures offered throughout the year. And Penny will be the first to remind you stop by any time to say hi and visit the C! This beautiful queen’s gem by the C door is always open!

Need some ideas for your home, new art, jewelry, or just a creative mind session? Make sure to visit (open seven days a week)! I know I do weekly! And I know we all can agree we are the luckiest community to have this beautiful queen a part of our very special city by the sea!

The Coronado Times welcomes ‘Queens of Crown City’ suggestions from our readers of local women to profile. Email your nomination here.





