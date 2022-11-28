Monday, November 28, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsMilitary

League of Wives Memorial Fundraiser in Honor of Sybil Stockdale’s Birthday

1 min.
By Managing Editor

 

In honor of Sybil Stockdale’s birthday – she would have been 98 on November 25 – show your support for the League of Wives Memorial Project, a dedication to the national movement that helped to bring home Vietnam prisoners of war.

From the League of Wives Memorial Project website:

In a void of public awareness and seeming lack of political attention to the circumstances of prisoners of war in Vietnam, Sybil Stockdale and The League of Wives bravely stepped out of their era’s traditionally passive role of military spouses to demand the humane treatment of their POW husbands.
They pressed the US government for action. In doing so, they found their voice and forever transformed the role of the military spouse. Eventually becoming the National League of Families of Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Area, their actions ultimately influenced a reduction in prisoner torture and contributed to the safe return of 591 Service Members.  
The League of Wives Memorial Project seeks to honor these women, telling their story through the establishment of a memorial in Coronado, California, the birthplace of the organization and home to The League of Wives founder, Sybil Stockdale. 
This memorial will be the first public monument in the country to honor military spouses. We are asking for your support as we know you share in our strong appreciation for what The League of Wives accomplished and the military spouse legacy they defined. 

Learn more in these related stories:

League of Wives Memorial to Honor Determined Women Who Made Profound Impact for POWs

The League of Wives Memorial Project: In Full Swing and Ready to Accept Pledges



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.