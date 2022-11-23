San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Nominated as Best Holiday Parade – Vote Today!

USA Today nominated the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights to contend in the newspaper’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Best Holiday Parade contest, with the final ranking to be decided by a vote from the public.

The contest is open for the public to vote once a day until voting ends on Monday, December 5th, at noon ET. The winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, December 16th, at 12:00pm ET.

“We encourage all San Diego locals and fans of the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights to vote once daily to keep our iconic parade in the top 10 Best Holiday Parades around the country,” said Larry Bauman, chairman of the parade.

Anybody can vote by clicking on this link.

Continuing its long-standing San Diego tradition, the 52nd annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights promises to be the Holiday Parade of the year, entertaining bayfront crowds during the Sunday evenings of December 11 and 18, 2022. Participants in this year’s highly anticipated holiday boat parade will decorate their boats to fit this year’s theme, “FantaSEA.”

For information about viewing and entering the parade, go to 52nd Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights (sdparadeoflights.org).





