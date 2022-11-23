Wednesday, November 23, 2022
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Nominated as Best Holiday Parade – Vote Today!

Major Sponsors for 2022 include the Port of San Diego and Midway Museum

Photo: Marv Sloben, courtesy San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

USA Today nominated the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights to contend in the newspaper’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Best Holiday Parade contest, with the final ranking to be decided by a vote from the public. 

The contest is open for the public to vote once a day until voting ends on Monday, December 5th, at noon ET. The winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, December 16th, at 12:00pm ET. 

“We encourage all San Diego locals and fans of the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights to vote once daily to keep our iconic parade in the top 10 Best Holiday Parades around the country,” said Larry Bauman, chairman of the parade. 

Anybody can vote by clicking on this link.

Continuing its long-standing San Diego tradition, the 52nd annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights promises to be the Holiday Parade of the year, entertaining bayfront crowds during the Sunday evenings of December 11 and 18, 2022. Participants in this year’s highly anticipated holiday boat parade will decorate their boats to fit this year’s theme, “FantaSEA.”

For information about viewing and entering the parade, go to 52nd Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights (sdparadeoflights.org).



Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

