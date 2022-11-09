San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Announces 2022 Theme: FantaSEA

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights has announced the theme for the 2022 holiday boat parade as “FantaSEA.” This year marks the 52nd annual Parade of Lights, one of San Diego’s most beloved holiday traditions held on San Diego Bay.

“This year we chose a theme that we felt encapsulated the essence of Christmas time here by the sea,” said Parade Chairman Larry Baumann. “What better way to celebrate the fantasy and excitement around Christmas time than by the bay in beautiful San Diego.”

The dates for this year’s parade are December 11th and 18th, 2022.

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights brings more than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors together on the San Diego Bay waterfront each year. The procession of about 80 lavishly decorated boats has become one of our region’s most iconic holiday events and has brought the community together for over half a century now.

The parade route starts at Shelter Island and travels east past Harbor Island, then south along the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and Cesar Chavez Park before turning parallel with the Coronado Bridge to the west side of the bay. The parade then proceeds past the Coronado Ferry Landing to the finish line. It takes about two hours to complete the procession and there are many comfortable waterfront viewpoints along the route.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented to the best decorated boats and those that best capture the parade’s magical theme.

Viewing areas span across multiple areas of the San Diego Bay. Prepare for traffic and parking ahead of time.

For more information and parade details, visit sdparadeoflights.org.





