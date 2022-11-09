Wednesday, November 9, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Announces 2022 Theme: FantaSEA

2 min.

Parade of Lights Returns to San Diego Bay on December 11 and 18 for its 52nd Running

By Managing Editor
Photo: Marv Sloben, courtesy San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights has announced the theme for the 2022 holiday boat parade as “FantaSEA.” This year marks the 52nd annual Parade of Lights, one of San Diego’s most beloved holiday traditions held on San Diego Bay.

“This year we chose a theme that we felt encapsulated the essence of Christmas time here by the sea,” said Parade Chairman Larry Baumann. “What better way to celebrate the fantasy and excitement around Christmas time than by the bay in beautiful San Diego.”

The dates for this year’s parade are December 11th and 18th, 2022.

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights brings more than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors together on the San Diego Bay waterfront each year. The procession of about 80 lavishly decorated boats has become one of our region’s most iconic holiday events and has brought the community together for over half a century now.

The parade route starts at Shelter Island and travels east past Harbor Island, then south along the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and Cesar Chavez Park before turning parallel with the Coronado Bridge to the west side of the bay. The parade then proceeds past the Coronado Ferry Landing to the finish line. It takes about two hours to complete the procession and there are many comfortable waterfront viewpoints along the route.

Photo: Marv Sloben, courtesy San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

A variety of prizes and awards are presented to the best decorated boats and those that best capture the parade’s magical theme.

Viewing areas span across multiple areas of the San Diego Bay. Prepare for traffic and parking ahead of time.

For more information and parade details, visit sdparadeoflights.org.

Photo: Marv Sloben, courtesy San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.