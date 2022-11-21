Monday, November 21, 2022
EntertainmentMovie Reviews

A “Marvel”ous Masterpiece in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

2 min.
By Bella Villarin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an absolutely stunning masterpiece that intricately weaves the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) into a captivating storyline. The raw emotions of grief and sorrow don’t overwhelm the plot, but a balance of humor, action, and heartfelt sentiment make this story “Marvel”ous.

T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, ultimately assumes the role of the new Black Panther after a global threat emerges from the oceans and terrorizes civilians and Wakandans alike. Shuri must also face internal battles between motivations of vengeance and peace.

Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, assumes the role of the new Black Panther

Like other movies in the Marvel franchise, Wakanda Forever offers a plethora of action and adventure, but its storytelling and passionate plights separate this film from others. Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, perhaps brings the most to the movie screen with her moving orations. 

My only caveat about this film is the length; capping off at nearly three hours is a little too long for my liking, but the duration enables the rich story to connect the pieces together. Viewers aren’t left with any untied knots or burning questions, but the post-credits scene provides a sneak peek into what the next Black Panther could be about…

Movie Times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Run Time: 2 hours 41 minutes

Director: Ryan Coogler

Actors: Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta

Rating: PG-13

 



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.