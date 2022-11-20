Video: CHS Staff “Stuff” Senior Class of 2023 in First Annual Turkey Bowl (Flag Football)

The first annual Coronado High School Turkey Bowl was hosted at Niedermeyer Field on November 16th and was definitely one to remember. From the classroom onto the field, the CHS Staff were determined to teach the seniors a new lesson on how to win. The formula the staff used was to chew the clock and use as much time as they could. We may never know if that was intentional or if they just needed a long break to catch their breath. Either way, it worked out well for them because the CHS Staff were able to secure the victory 28-21 over the Seniors.

The game consisted of two, 25 minute halves, while having a running clock. Meaning, the clock doesn’t stop unless a team calls a timeout. Keith Englehart and Joshua Dean would prove to be a problem for the seniors to solve throughout the game. However, they couldn’t find the solution. Keith Englehart would have three interceptions on defense and a stellar performance, catching a few passes on offense. Joshua Dean would have a total of four touchdowns, three passing on offense, and a pick six on defense.

On the senior side of the ball, the main issue seemed to be organization. Knowing how many people were on the field at once and knowing what to do. Having endurance and speed over the staff should have been used to their advantage throughout the entire game. However, that strategy wasn’t discovered until the last drive which ended due to the time expiring. Even with the loss, the seniors had some student athletes step up. Darren Hopkins and Dylan Groeneveld were a threat to be reckoned with as they had a beautiful connection on the first drive that helped them end with a touchdown, and later on had a long touchdown pass completion.

Now, the junior class will definitely have to watch out for seniors Xiomara McKenna and Emily Kuite when it comes to playing Powderpuff in the spring. Both have incredible speed and athleticism and are hard to stop. Xiomara had an incredible run for a touchdown to shorten the lead later on in the game, and Emily made a statement early on with a receiving touchdown.

The energy was crazy all night long from the stands and sidelines. Students were running the chain gang. Others were in the stands screaming for their friends and favorite teachers. There wasn’t a dull moment during this Turkey bowl and hopefully there will be many more to come in the future. The class of 2024 should start preparing their game plan now, while the staff have to prepare their ice baths.





