Shop Small & Win Big on Saturday, November 26, 2022

To celebrate Small Business Saturday, Coronado MainStreet is organizing a Shopping Passport event to reward the community for shopping at our local shops. Shoppers can qualify to enter a drawing for up to $250 and enjoy entertainment along the way.

Consumers play a key role in helping small businesses thrive. By shopping or dining at small businesses on Nov. 26, Small Biz Saturday, and throughout the year, shoppers are showing their support for the small businesses in Coronado and reinvesting in the community we call home.

Coronado MainStreet will provide Shop Small Passports as an insert in the November 23rd edition of the Coronado Eagle & Journal. Save your Passport and bring it to participating stores throughout Coronado on Saturday, Nov. 26. Explore and shop at any participating business and collect your Passport sticker at the register on your way out. Anyone who collects at least five stickers can enter the prize drawing by either dropping your Passport off at the MainStreet table in Rotary Plaza at the fountain or by giving it to a participating merchant.

Coronado MainStreet is providing prizes of $250, $100, and $50 in Coronado Cash, our Shop Local Gift Certificate program that’s accepted by most Coronado businesses. There will be entertainment at various spots during the day and some stores will schedule surprises of their own, and for the first time, we are partnering with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club to offer free gift-wrapping, apple cider, and baked goods throughout the day!

Stop by the MainStreet table in Rotary Plaza from 10 am to 6 pm to pick up a Passport or a list of participating businesses. Our local businesses support so many local projects in so many ways. The Board of MainStreet wishes to thank you for supporting local Coronado independent businesses.

Source: Coronado MainStreet





