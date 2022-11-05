Saturday, November 5, 2022
Letters to the Editor

Supporting My Father, John Duncan

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

 

Submitted by Connor Duncan

John Duncan loves Coronado. It’s why he chose to make a life for our family here. It’s why he served as coach for so many Little League and rec soccer teams here over the years. And it’s why, for the past several years, he has participated so vigorously in the effort to maintain the spirit and history of our city. But anyone could tell you that – and with a deep roster of endorsements including some of Coronado’s most influential citizens, many already have.

I am writing on behalf of my dad for City Council to speak to his personal character as a leader, mentor, and father. I greatly admire his unwavering devotion to our family and those closest to him. He is unafraid to address tough issues motivated by a deep underlying care, an approach I am certain he will bring as Councilmember. I hope to continue to grow into the kind of man he is – one who consistently and eloquently speaks up for those causes he finds most important in life, who dedicates himself more thoroughly to the completion of challenging work than just about anyone I know, and who has set a fantastic example for my siblings and myself. I am proud to be his son and I know he would serve Coronado with professionalism and strength.”

Connor Duncan
Presidential Scholar/National Merit Scholar
USC Class of 2024
BA Spanish/BS Business Administration
John Duncan for City Council 2022

 

 

 



