Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary – Coronado Unit Presents 9th Annual Turkey Trot

The annual Coronado Turkey Trot hosted by the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, Coronado Unit is a community event helping raise funds and awareness for Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego. Rady Children’s serves 92% of San Diego Children, and 63% of South Riverside and 52% Imperial County.

The 2022 Coronado Turkey Trot hosted by the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, Coronado Unit this year net proceeds benefit the Auxiliary General Fund at Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego. Last year we raised the most to date, $90,000, so this year we are hoping to raise $100,000 + and we need your help to reach our goal!

2022 Rady Children’s Hospital Coronado Auxiliary Turkey Trot Ambassador – Audrey

“We became members of the Rady’s care team family in April of 2014, when our daughter Audrey was diagnosed with aortic stenosis at six weeks of age. Dr. Sanjeet Hegde has been her cardiologist and about every caring and patient member of the cardio floor has been her echocardiogram tech at some point! Audrey was frequently monitored early in her journey and the testing required fasting and sedation. As first time parents, we were terrified and emotional. The Rady’s team took us under their wing and always made us feel seen and heard. When Audrey suffered a seizure as a toddler, we were able to be connected with Dr. Hegde immediately and he checked in on her even on his ‘days off.’ The Bassett family is so very grateful for the care we have received at Rady’s.”

Thank you for your support and Audrey would love you to trot with her!

The trot sells out every year, so make sure to register today!

Register at:

coronadoturkeytrot.com

You can support Audrey and children at Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego, this holiday season by texting THANKFUL to 366283

Turkey Trot Date: November 24th, 2022

Location: Tidelands Park, 2000 Mullinex Dr., Coronado, CA 92118

Start Time: 8:00am End Time: 11:00am

Volunteer Opportunities contact: rchacoronadoturkeytrot@gmail.com






