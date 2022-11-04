Thursday, November 3, 2022
Education

“Adopt a Camper” for CMS Sixth Grade Camp

1 min.

CMS encourages you to be a part of their “Adopt a Camper” program to make camp a reality for all that are interested.

By Managing Editor

CMS sixth graders will be attending the annual San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp at Camp Cuyamaca from January 30 to February 3, 2023. Trained outdoor-education teachers will guide our students in the study of conservation, nature, and science. Lessons incorporate trail experiences and citizen scientist projects to create hands-on learning that is meaningful, memorable, and fun. For many students the overnight experience transforms how they feel about science and themselves as learners. Several CMS teachers will accompany our six graders to camp, and will remain with them during the week.

The cost for each child to attend is $375. While many of our families are able to meet this financial requirement, others find this fee is a significant burden. No child will be denied participation in the Outdoor Education Camp because of financial need. Every child who wants to attend will be given the opportunity.

In order to make camp a reality for all our Middle Schoolers we need the help of our community. Individuals or companies are invited to “Adopt a Camper.Donations of any amount will be greatly appreciated, please visit https://bit.ly/six-grade-camp to donate via credit card; you can also drop off a check payable to Coronado Middle School or mail it to 550 F Avenue, Coronado, CA, 92118.

Additional information about 6th grade camp can be found on San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp website: https://www.sdcoe.net/schools/cuyamaca-outdoor. Please email Liz.Josset@coronadousd.net if you have any questions.

We appreciate your support of this unique educational experience for our students.

Sincerely,
Brooke Falar
CMS Principal

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.