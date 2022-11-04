“Adopt a Camper” for CMS Sixth Grade Camp

CMS sixth graders will be attending the annual San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp at Camp Cuyamaca from January 30 to February 3, 2023. Trained outdoor-education teachers will guide our students in the study of conservation, nature, and science. Lessons incorporate trail experiences and citizen scientist projects to create hands-on learning that is meaningful, memorable, and fun. For many students the overnight experience transforms how they feel about science and themselves as learners. Several CMS teachers will accompany our six graders to camp, and will remain with them during the week.

The cost for each child to attend is $375. While many of our families are able to meet this financial requirement, others find this fee is a significant burden. No child will be denied participation in the Outdoor Education Camp because of financial need. Every child who wants to attend will be given the opportunity.

In order to make camp a reality for all our Middle Schoolers we need the help of our community. Individuals or companies are invited to “Adopt a Camper.” Donations of any amount will be greatly appreciated, please visit https://bit.ly/six-grade-camp to donate via credit card; you can also drop off a check payable to Coronado Middle School or mail it to 550 F Avenue, Coronado, CA, 92118.

Additional information about 6th grade camp can be found on San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp website: https://www.sdcoe.net/schools/cuyamaca-outdoor. Please email Liz.Josset@coronadousd.net if you have any questions.

We appreciate your support of this unique educational experience for our students.

Sincerely,

Brooke Falar

CMS Principal





