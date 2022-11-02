The FOCUS Giving Tree is an Opportunity for You to Help Military Families with Special Needs Children

The party will be filled with wonder as the families of junior enlisted with special needs children gather together. Santa will be there, as well as beautifully wrapped presents under the tree. Then, Santa calls out a name as he holds out a gift. Imagine the excitement and wonder that is felt by that child! They are special and Santa knows their name! The child and their family rush up to visit the jolly old man as the child magically receives just the gift that they wanted!

Again this year with the help of the FOCUS Giving Tree, the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) will create this Magical Holiday Party. It is a special opportunity for families who face common challenges of raising a child with special needs to bond and celebrate together. The ASYMCA receives a list from the Balboa Navy Hospital of children of junior enlisted who face emotional, physical or other special needs challenges. They contact the families to get the gift wish list is for each of the children in the family. Each child is given a number so they can only be identified by the organizers of the party until Santa delivers their gifts.

There is no specific budget for this program but somehow each year the ASYMCA is able to make it work. Besides the holiday party fun of photos, the Rad Hatter appearance to make hats, and a cookie station, each child is recognized by Santa with a gift. To make this all happen, the purchase of over a 100 children’s gifts needs the help of caring organizations and individuals.

FOCUS each year has created a Giving Tree to give the Coronado community an opportunity to be a part of serving the families that serve our county. Come to the FOCUS Holiday Boutique on November 19th at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club to visit the tree and participate. By selecting an ornament, you have all the information you need (child’s gender, age and wish list of three items) to shop for that perfect gift to bring joy to these special families.

Chairing the project this year is Sharon Shelton, the FOCUS treasurer. As a retired Navy Captain, she is aware of the special needs of these families who might not otherwise be able to provide that gift their child so desperately wants. With volunteer FOCUS members as her elves, Shelton will collect the gifts and deliver them to ASYMCA a week later so they can be prepared for the Magical Holiday Party. With this quick timeline, FOCUS hopes that as many people as possible select an ornament from this year’s Giving Tree.

While you are at the FOCUS Holiday Boutique, take time to shop the wonderful offerings of the 40 plus vendors. Enjoy champagne provided by CCYC, music, elegant pastries and coffee, or take advantage of the lunch menu offered that day by CCYC. It is a special opportunity to find unique holiday treasures and know your attendance is supporting FOCUS in its efforts to help abused, homeless, exploited, disabled, disadvantaged, military and foster children.

The Giving Tree can be found at the FOCUS Holiday Boutique on November 19th at the Coronado Cays Yacht club from 9 am to 2 pm. Admission is $10 and goes towards the FOCUS mission of raising money for the betterment of local children in need.

Submitted by FOCUS





