Monday, October 31, 2022
Coronado City Council and School Board Are Meant To Be Nonpartisan – Let’s Keep Them That Way!

We used to pride ourselves on the nonpartisan nature of our local elections. As former Coronado City Council and School Board members, we refused to allow partisan views to interfere with running our beautiful town. Personal politics and party agendas played no part in our campaigns or our leadership.

Today we see party politics, activist organizations across the board, and outside money influencing not only our election but the nature of local campaigns, and the outcome is ugly.

Enough of that.

We want to elect people who know and love Coronado, participate in local organizations, want to improve our community, and are invested in its future.

Merriam-Webster defines nonpartisan as “free from party affiliation, bias, or designation.” On your ballot, there are no party designations next to the candidates for either the school board or the city council. This is as it should be.

We urge all voters to look at our local candidates and make decisions based on their evaluation of who will make the best leaders for our very special town – regardless of what you may or may not know about their personal politics and party affiliations.

*Respectfully signed by the following former Coronado City Council (CC) and School Board (SB) members:

Whitney Benzian (CC 2016-20), MaryGwen Brummit (SB 1977-83), Julie Grazian (SB 2002-06), Susan Keith (CC 1989-94), Phil Monroe (CC 2000-08), Al Ovrom, Jr. (SB 1980-88, CC 1996-2000), Dawn Ovrom (SB 2008-16), Katy Roberson (SB 1992-2004), Bill Seager (SB 2004-08), Lou Smith (SB 2012-16), Kathy Vienna (SB 2002-2010), & Mike Wiowode (CC 2008-16)

 



