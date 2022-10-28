Friday, October 28, 2022
Snow Valley Mountain Resort to Hold Hiring Events

100s of positions available in the San Bernardino Mountains at Snow Valley; learn to be a ski or snowboard instructor, snowmaker, lift attendant or mechanic; All tools and specialized training provided. Also openings for cooks, lift operators, mountain patrol, terrain park staff and snow removal staff.

Ski for free all winter – or snowboard or go sledding – when you get a job at Snow Valley Mountain Resort.

Four hiring events will be held at Snow Valley to fill 100s of seasonal jobs with enthusiastic, hardworking and dedicated individuals that are 14 years of age or older. Many positions are available for jobs outdoors, indoors, or both, part-time and full-time. No experience is necessary and training will be provided. Plus, free skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snow play privileges during off-hours, as well as big discounts for eligible family members (including grandchildren) and/or a designated friend. Other perks include free lessons and discounts on rental equipment, food & beverage and at the sport shop.

Hiring event dates:

  • SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th – 9am to 1pm
  • THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd – 4pm to 7pm
  • SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th-  9am to 1pm
  • TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th – 4pm to 7pm

Located 20 miles from San Bernardino, Snow Valley Mountain Resort is the Southland’s longest continuously operating ski area and is celebrating its 82nd season. The address is 35100 CA-18, Running Springs, CA 92382.

www.snow-valley.com

For more information call 909-867-2751

Snow Valley Mountain Resort is an equal opportunity employer

