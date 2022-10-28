Snow Valley Mountain Resort to Hold Hiring Events

Ski for free all winter – or snowboard or go sledding – when you get a job at Snow Valley Mountain Resort.

Four hiring events will be held at Snow Valley to fill 100s of seasonal jobs with enthusiastic, hardworking and dedicated individuals that are 14 years of age or older. Many positions are available for jobs outdoors, indoors, or both, part-time and full-time. No experience is necessary and training will be provided. Plus, free skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snow play privileges during off-hours, as well as big discounts for eligible family members (including grandchildren) and/or a designated friend. Other perks include free lessons and discounts on rental equipment, food & beverage and at the sport shop.

Hiring event dates:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 th – 9am to 1pm

– 9am to 1pm THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 rd – 4pm to 7pm

– 4pm to 7pm SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5 th- 9am to 1pm

9am to 1pm TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th – 4pm to 7pm

Located 20 miles from San Bernardino, Snow Valley Mountain Resort is the Southland’s longest continuously operating ski area and is celebrating its 82nd season. The address is 35100 CA-18, Running Springs, CA 92382.

www.snow-valley.com

For more information call 909-867-2751

Snow Valley Mountain Resort is an equal opportunity employer

RELATED:





