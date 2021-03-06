A Mountain Getaway is Easier Than You Think

Everyone needs fresh air these days.

Not everyone has small children, but what my family experienced over an offset weekend is exactly what the doctor ordered for most, even if it does leave you breathless with tired bodies and exploding bags after arriving home.

Whether you’re single or trekking north with a spouse and multiple kids in tow for the three hours to San Bernardino’s welcoming peaks, it’s a trip that’s worth it. I know, what trip isn’t these days? Yet sometimes we need that extra nudge to suggest a plan, make a booking, get time off, and go!

We had done a weekend ski trip earlier in the year, but this time we wanted to try and skip the bit of traffic coming home Sunday — also maybe nix some of the lift line crowds as well as fit in some other fun things before we drove back. We chose to straddle a Monday and it was perfect, finding less people and less vehicles.

Though a storm after we left showered the Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs with fresh snow, we still had great runs on the man-made dustings for our adventure. Our young skiers wore big grins and less layers, everyone around us also shedding jackets for light sweatshirts, enjoying the sun at the picnic tables in front of the lodge — and working on their snow riding craft without the pressure of howling, snowy wind.

We couldn’t complain if we wanted to, since the day prior, before checking into the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa about 20 minutes away from the slopes, we hit SkyPark at Santa’s Village in Skyforest.

This would-be pit stop, given how it shortens the drive, is instead a bright highlight. There’s something for everyone at the park – with its renowned mountain biking (season passes available), an entertaining rock wall for all ages, a playground obstacle course and zip line, as well as numerous eating options, outdoor tables with heaters, shopping, treats, ice skating, a train ride, puppet show, magician, and much more.

Some days you can meet Arrow, the Alaskan Malamute and part real wolf, who’s Santa’s very own best friend.

Another cool thing is once you pay admission, you’re in like Flynn. Ice skate rentals are included, shows are included, rides are included. Year-round entertainment. Safe to boot.

The revamped, suspended Bumble Bee ride track through the trees will be a harnessed pedal bike attraction “coming soon” called the SkyRider. Also, the park’s close, year-round tent and RV camping is truly like a stay on the rim of the world.

After the original Santa’s Village went bankrupt and closed in 1998, the village was purchased in 2014 and reopened as SkyPark at Santa’s Village in 2016 in time for Christmas. All the original buildings built in the 1950s have been refurbished and stand gleaming against the trees — with wide, clean, cement walkways reminiscent of Disneyland standards carrying you from one activity to the next.

We traipsed into our lodging later — they didn’t balk at our hotel cart of many bags, child gear and ski equipment — and found a warm atmosphere with friendly faces. The Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa is used to its share of luminaries over the years but is also as down-to-earth as you could want.

With a lakeside heated pool and two hot tubs, as well as tasty restaurant and bar Bin 189, coffee shop, and at once both a grand and cozy lobby, it felt like walking into another amusement park for us. (The restaurant name stems from wine bins commonly used at wineries and Highway 189 that leads into the resort.)

Let the kids swim while you breathe. Get refreshed yourself or ease sore muscles. Go get cleaned up in your spotless, comfortable room. (The plastic-wrapped remotes are a reassuring touch.) Have a date on the patio overlooking Lake Arrowhead if the temperature’s right. Or eat your pizza from town with family at a high-seated lobby table in front of tall glass windows; you might see the bald eagle that often graces a nearby tree. Or you can bring your group into a private dining room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass walls containing racks of wine.

The lobby offers spacious, luxurious seating, cut-tree foot rests, fireplaces, and a ballroom with additional seating and cozy nooks beside the large windows. Bin 189 will call you when your food is ready if you’d like to eat in your room. You can meander with your drinks. You can also take an icy bucket of top-notch wine up to further kick off your getaway.

I definitely need more steak and Limoncello tiramisu in my life.

In the morning grab coffee, breakfast items or other grab ‘n go options for the day at the small, walk-up café.

An invigorating ski day is certainly different with small children. No matter your level, it’s best to give yourself plenty of time to rent gear and perhaps make it to a group or private lesson. Growing up skiing, we haven’t rented in a while; but with the kids quickly growing out of their gear, we opted for renting and decided to try out different skis ourselves.

This plateaued, intermediate skier liked her brand new HEAD rental skis that were the perfect size per my rental employee’s recommendation, and definitely lighter than my decade-old sticks that surfaced shortly after the first parabolic skis came out.

Admittedly, renting and assembling takes a long time with anyone more than yourself for whom to fill out a form; as well as a six- and three-year-old who although are good sports, spent much of that time lying on the ground as they waited for us to talk to staff, put on gear or make a decision. We quickly realized we didn’t need jackets and ran them to the car with our shoes and other junk.

Make sure you put your ticket on your pants.

Make sure you keep your rental paperwork easy-access for the return if possible.

While our youngest flopped around with our kiddos’ patient 20-year veteran instructor Vance Valdez, our daughter immediately followed Valdez to any suggestion. Magic carpet? Yes. Bigger magic carpet? Yes. Lift? Yes. Do this? OK, I’ll try. Do that? Sure.

Atta girl.

When the lesson ended, and lunch was had — including hot cocoa left ’til it was cold and therefore good enough for ridiculously sensitive kid tongues — we were close enough that our little guy could head home with one adult and nap while the others took more runs.

When the world is telling you to cover up, stay away and stay home, it feels otherworldly to get out, move fast, feel the wind, get tired, and laugh.

We zipped through lift lines and stuffed ourselves with beer and fried food. We rubbed aching backs from lugging tiny bodies and heavy gear around. As much work as travel can be, somehow things fall into place and the memories are lit up in neon. We came home having lived. I could get used to that again.

We don’t always get to enjoy the “high” life. So make sure you push yourself to make things happen at a different altitude.

WHAT

Snow Valley Stats:

Vertical: 1,041′

Top elevation: 7,841′

Base elevation: 6,800′

Skiable area: 240 acres

Average annual snowfall: 188″

Snow Valley Runs:

28 total – longest is one mile

14% beginner

46% intermediate

32% advanced

7% expert runs

Plus 12 lifts (1 six-passenger, high-speed chair; 5 double chairs, 5 triple chairs, 2 surface lifts/moving carpets) and 3 terrain parks (The Edge, Rim Progression and Hideout Jib Park).

Additionally there’s a “Snow Play” sledding area open daily.

WHEN

The average season is late November to mid-April.

WHERE

Snow Valley is the closest ski area to the valley floor, 30 minutes closer than the Big Bear Lake resorts as reported by OnTheSnow.com. The resort is in the San Bernardino National Forest, and the entrance to its large parking lot is at 35100 State Highway 18, Running Springs, CA 92382.

WHO

Owned and operated by Sauey family since 1975.