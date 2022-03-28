Monday, March 28, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Ferry Landing Property Enhancement Planning Shared at Public Meeting

3 min.
By Aly Lawson
The Winn Room filled up comfortably Wednesday at the Coronado Public Library during the Ferry Landing Property Enhancement Public Meeting.

On the afternoon of March 23, a public meeting was held in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library in order to share early stages of Ferry Landing property enhancement planning with the Coronado community.

Representatives from the Ferry Landing, the Port of San Diego, and architects from the firm JWDA (Joseph Wong Design Associates) were on hand to share a slide presentation of renderings as well as answer questions.

The Ferry Landing enhancement project involves the western leasehold encompassing Peohe’s but not reaching Centennial Park. Topics covered included overall property beautification, curb appeal improvements, as well as an improved common area and landscaping. No building layouts are being modified nor additional parking being made.

The slide presentation showed renderings of enhancement ideas.

Slides shown during the meeting included renderings from different angles during both nighttime and day as well as information about possible property and landscaping adjustments. Presenters shared how the landing’s red roofing distinctive to Coronado will be maintained, and the architects noted how rendered pictures often don’t do the colors justice.

Aspects discussed spanned ease of vehicle and pedestrian traffic, tree replacement for water conservation, shade structures with views in mind, improved outdoor furniture and energy efficiencies — flooring, restroom and trash receptacle area improvements — as well as sign consolidation to better clarify and brand the Ferry Landing.

With the property needing some upgrades over the years, one architect said he wasn’t going to say it but “there’s a diamond in the rough.” The rough edges can be smoothed with the presented wider spaces, cooler options and more seating available. Cart venders, fire pits, unique artistic features and a mix of tenants would be expected to add to the liveliness of the property. The presenters shared how they felt these things would draw people in.

An evening, aerial rendering of the Ferry Landing from the slide deck as an architect presents.

As public comments opened up, attendees expressed a desire to work toward a design more in keeping with the ambiance of Coronado. Less contemporary and more charm, “less Disney and more Hotel Del” as one attendee said. Many seemed to agree that development is needed but they want to retain the natural, peaceful feel with some saying they want to be sure to retain the unencumbered viewing of summer and winter events such as the Parade of Lights.

Questions asked involved the public comment process, project submission to the Port, environmental studies, the Port Master Plan Update and timelines. Additionally, questions were answered that covered how the live bands will still perform and have space, the boat dock behind Peohe’s will still remain a dock ‘n dine, the beach areas belong to the Port and the cordoned off green space belongs to the City as an easement.

JWDA architect presenting adjusted landscape features and tree replacement or filling in where some trees have died.

The current leasehold by Flagship Properties is until 2026, and it’s the lessee’s proposal that will go to the Port after public comment is taken into account.

Garry Bonelli (U.S. Navy-Ret.), former Coronado Port Commissioner, clarified the comment and Port process as well as encouraged the public to share any thoughts, and to press the Port for what’s desired during opportunities to comment.

Public comment should be submitted to [email protected] by April 23.

Kelly Sarber, whose family operates Costa Azul an the Landing, emphasized the “connective tissue here” and how the community isn’t looking to necessarily draw more people, but retain that peaceful venue.

The Ferry Landing is located at 1201 First Street at B Avenue

 

 

 



Aly Lawson
Aly has a BA in mass communication, emphasizing journalism and public relations, and a MBA in marketing. She has worked as a reporter and marketer in various industries and overseas. She also won a best community business story award from the Nevada Press Association in 2017. Originally from Washington, this is her second time living in Coronado, where her husband is stationed as a Navy helicopter pilot. They have two small children and the whole family adores Coronado. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.