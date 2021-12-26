Sunday, December 26, 2021
EntertainmentMovie Reviews

“Sing 2” Sings Its Way Into Your Heart Like the First

By Aly Lawson
One of the promotional movie posters for “Sing 2,” released Dec. 22 and playing locally.

The original “Sing” movie cast is all back together during these holidays five years later with the release of family-friendly and music-inspired “Sing 2.”

The whole gang from the original story, an American Idol-type secret fundraiser gone wrong, returns as a successful community theater act but faced with bigger dreams and asking oneself, do you believe you’re good enough to go further? (Along with a lot of hard work, persistence and bravery.)

There’s just something about adorable yet realistic, as well as humanoid, animals singing popular songs — whether it’s safe-for-kids versions of Billie Eilish tunes befitting the moment, an elegant yet spoiled and crass teenage fox singing Alicia Keyes’ “Girl On Fire” while concert swing-bungee jumping like she’s flying (played by Halsey), or a an older stoic lion belting out U2 with a next-generation female rocker porcupine (again played by Scarlett Johansson). And Taron Egerton (who played Elton John in the recent biopic) as Johnny the young gorilla, gives goosebumps again in this sequel.

Of course Miss Crawley the iguana’s pesky glass eye keeps falling out and getting put back in hilarious ways.

The singing tones are on point. And the plot holds strong.

Everyone loves an underdog — underdogs even more maybe. This literally rag tag band is a musical troop you always want to root for. Plus this time around there are some additional likable and varied characters including a punky Iberian lynx who helps teach Johnny to dance and played by Letitia Wright (Black Panther’s sister), a Guyanese-British actress who nails it as the street-smart and groove-inspiring lynx.

The best part is each person, er, animal, has a talent that can be highlighted even if you can’t dance the best too or act at all or convince someone your piece of art is worth producing.

When I asked my kids what they thought about the movie, they responded with the following:

Cole (age 3): Hm. Good.

Jules (age 6): It was awesome.

Cole: Yeah.

Jules: Very talented. And very cool.

Here you can see some of the skilled cast mates who voice the film’s beloved characters returning and new.

Movie times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Children’s, Musical, Comedy, Adventure, Animated

Production Company: Illumination

Director: Garth Jennings (also directed Sing in 2016)

Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly, Bono, Bobby Cannavale

Running Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Rating: PG



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Aly Lawson
Aly has a BA in mass communication, emphasizing journalism and public relations, and a MBA in marketing. She has worked as a reporter and marketer in various industries and overseas. She also won a best community business story award from the Nevada Press Association in 2017. Originally from Washington, this is her second time living in Coronado, where her husband is stationed as a Navy helicopter pilot. They have two small children and the whole family adores Coronado. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.