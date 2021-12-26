“Sing 2” Sings Its Way Into Your Heart Like the First

The original “Sing” movie cast is all back together during these holidays five years later with the release of family-friendly and music-inspired “Sing 2.”

The whole gang from the original story, an American Idol-type secret fundraiser gone wrong, returns as a successful community theater act but faced with bigger dreams and asking oneself, do you believe you’re good enough to go further? (Along with a lot of hard work, persistence and bravery.)

There’s just something about adorable yet realistic, as well as humanoid, animals singing popular songs — whether it’s safe-for-kids versions of Billie Eilish tunes befitting the moment, an elegant yet spoiled and crass teenage fox singing Alicia Keyes’ “Girl On Fire” while concert swing-bungee jumping like she’s flying (played by Halsey), or a an older stoic lion belting out U2 with a next-generation female rocker porcupine (again played by Scarlett Johansson). And Taron Egerton (who played Elton John in the recent biopic) as Johnny the young gorilla, gives goosebumps again in this sequel.

Of course Miss Crawley the iguana’s pesky glass eye keeps falling out and getting put back in hilarious ways.

The singing tones are on point. And the plot holds strong.

Everyone loves an underdog — underdogs even more maybe. This literally rag tag band is a musical troop you always want to root for. Plus this time around there are some additional likable and varied characters including a punky Iberian lynx who helps teach Johnny to dance and played by Letitia Wright (Black Panther’s sister), a Guyanese-British actress who nails it as the street-smart and groove-inspiring lynx.

The best part is each person, er, animal, has a talent that can be highlighted even if you can’t dance the best too or act at all or convince someone your piece of art is worth producing.

When I asked my kids what they thought about the movie, they responded with the following:

Cole (age 3): Hm. Good.

Jules (age 6): It was awesome.

Cole: Yeah.

Jules: Very talented. And very cool.

Genre: Children’s, Musical, Comedy, Adventure, Animated

Production Company: Illumination

Director: Garth Jennings (also directed Sing in 2016)

Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly, Bono, Bobby Cannavale

Running Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Rating: PG





