Thursday, October 27, 2022
Vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for School Board

Submitted by Terry Zack

Alexia Palacios-Peters is an outstanding candidate for the CUSD School Board. First as a teacher and later as an attorney, she has spent her career advocating for families, children, and veterans. She is the mother of three children in CUSD schools and maintains her focus on the best interests of students, support for teachers, and transparency. Alexia brings the background and experience to thoroughly understand the programs, issues, and challenges being addressed by the Board. As a Trustee, she will work to ensure an inclusive and safe environment for all students so they can achieve their highest potential. Please vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for School Board.

Terry Zack

 

 



