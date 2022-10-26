Real Estate: Must See Penthouse Unit – Coronado Shores El Camino Tower

Check out our NEW listing in El Camino Tower (1830 Avenida Del Mundo #1814)

1 Bed / 1 Bath (770 Sq Ft)

Penthouse! Stunning high-quality remodel. Unique open floor plan maximizes living space. Exceptional finishes include porcelain flooring, Brazilian marble, and solid wood cabinetry with pewter finish in kitchen and custom cut glass doors. Viking and Bosch appliances. Penthouse panoramic views of Glorietta Bay and the Coronado golf course from each room and the oversized balcony. This is one of a kind and must be seen. The Shores complex offers four swimming pools, seven tennis courts, one pickleball court and 24-hour door staff (Shores amenities). Easy to show with some advance notice. Call Listing Agent for appointment. Agent must accompany all showings.

Listed at $1,375,000! If interested please contact our listing agent, Martha Kuenhold (CalDRE #01369875) today at (619) 987-7725!

MARKET NOTE:

The market is beginning to cool down, and we are seeing listings stay on the market a bit longer, returning to their normal pre-COVID numbers. However, due to the lack of supply – buyers still do not have many choices. There is a great disconnect right now between Sellers who saw their neighbor’s property sell for more earlier this year and Buyers who expect prices to start dropping as they watch the Stock Market drop. We will see how things progress after the Midterm elections are completed.

The Coronado Shores Co. (DRE #00658736) is a boutique real estate brokerage that originally sold the 10 towers at the Coronado Shores, now we sell & lease them! Our specialization are the Shores, but our sales and leasing agents have years of experience with Real Estate transactions throughout San Diego County.

