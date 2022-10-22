Saturday, October 22, 2022
Support Stephanie Anderson

Submitted by Mike Marrinan

Please join me in supporting Stephanie Anderson for Coronado School Board. A
lifelong Coronado resident and graduate of Coronado schools, Stephanie
understands our community and is dedicated to serving our best interests.

As a Coronado business owner, board member of the Islander Sports Foundation
(2019-2021), President of the CHS Football Booster Club (2017-2021), and current
member of Coronado Rotary and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, Stephanie
has successful experience with management, budget issues, and leadership. Her
only agenda is to support what is best for our Coronado students, teachers and
staff.

Support Stephanie – vote for experience, integrity, civility and competence.

Mike Marrinan

 

 

 



