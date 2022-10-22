Support Stephanie Anderson

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Mike Marrinan

Please join me in supporting Stephanie Anderson for Coronado School Board. A

lifelong Coronado resident and graduate of Coronado schools, Stephanie

understands our community and is dedicated to serving our best interests.

As a Coronado business owner, board member of the Islander Sports Foundation

(2019-2021), President of the CHS Football Booster Club (2017-2021), and current

member of Coronado Rotary and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, Stephanie

has successful experience with management, budget issues, and leadership. Her

only agenda is to support what is best for our Coronado students, teachers and

staff.

Support Stephanie – vote for experience, integrity, civility and competence.

