Stephanie Anderson: Candidate for Coronado School Board

Paid Advertiser Content

My name is Stephanie Anderson, I am a candidate for the Coronado School Board (4-year term) and I am seeking your support. In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Coronado will be choosing four new members to the five-person Coronado School District Board. This makes it crucial to the future of our children, and our community that you know your School Board candidates and that you vote!

I have always been extremely involved with both Coronado’s schools and its community. I worked with the CHS Football Booster Club for six years (president for four years), was on the Islander Sports Foundation Board for two years, was a PTO member and am currently an active member of both Coronado Rotary and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. As a Coronado High School graduate and the mother of three boys, the youngest graduating from CHS in 2021, I am proud of the exceptional educational quality provided by our school system which opens up a world of opportunities for our kids as they launch.

I am also qualified to steward our district finances to ensure responsible fiscal management of taxpayer dollars. As a successful business owner (Island Yoga Coronado) who survived the pandemic and is now thriving, I know what it takes to manage a budget, and keep an organization on track during the best of times and the worst of times. I will use my expertise to guide the board’s short- and long-term planning for our district’s transition to Basic Aid funding, ensure our preparedness for the next potential crisis, safeguard our kids and protect them from more disruptions to their education.

Over the last several years I have watched our district continue to struggle with challenges related to not only the pandemic, but also intensifying partisanship and lack of adequate transparency. I am running to defend the quality of our children’s school system, and to prevent it from becoming another battleground for partisan ideology, so that it can continue to be among the top performing school districts in the country. The parents and the community of Coronado must have ample opportunity to make their voices heard regarding the decisions that impact Coronado’s children’s education. Throughout my campaign, I have reached out to local elected officials, school administrators, teachers, parents, and students advocacy groups to hear their perspectives, and engage their ideas. I have had conversations with conservatives, moderates, and liberals alike because we all stand united in our goal to see our kids thrive in their educational journeys, and I will continue to welcome the diverse solutions our community might have for our district.

I was born in Coronado, graduated from CHS and then from SDSU (with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology). I owe so much to the lessons I learned in Coronado, and I will fight to keep its school system strong. I ask that you please vote for me in the November 8th election and visit my website at StephanieAndersonForCoronado.com to learn more about me and my ideas.

Stephanie Anderson





