Soroptimist International Coronado Welcomes its New President, Carolyn De Lagrave

Soroptimist International Coronado (SIC) ushered in its new season with two fun events and a new president. Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer service organization for women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Soroptimist International Coronado fulfills its mission each year through funding to local organizations who help improve the lives of women and girls, such as the Barrio Logan College Institute’s Circulo Del Mujeres, the Bilateral Safety Corridor that focuses on stopping human trafficking at the border, and others. Additionally, SIC provides scholarships for women who are heads of households to complete their educations as well as local scholarships to graduating seniors at CHS. Finally, each year, the members participate in special projects with local organizations that help women and girls.

This year, coming out of covid and meetings that were entirely on-line for nearly two years, the club has decided to expand its social activities, beginning with an end of summer party at the home of one member and continuing with a pumpkin decorating event under the masterful guidance of another member.

The business year began with the first business meeting this week under the leadership of newly elected president, Carolyn De Lagrave. Carolyn is a long-time Coronado resident, whose children went to Coronado High School. She was born in Salinas, home of John Steinbeck and setting for many of his novels. Carolyn eventually moved to San Francisco to attend San Francisco State University. In her first weekend on campus, she met the man she would marry and have six children with, Ray. Following a stint in the military, Ray had a long career with the Coca Cola company, which sent the couple and their growing family abroad for many years.

Carolyn is joined in SIC by many members who have traveled broadly and continue to do so. In fact, SIC’s newest member, Yessica Bribiesca, was also introduced at the inaugural meeting. In keeping with the interest of many others, Yessica is an avid traveler, having decided in her 30s that rather than having a large annual birthday celebration, she would travel each year. She had to forego her planned trip during covid but looks forward to going to India soon.

Prospective members interested in joining this interesting group in pursuing its mission are welcome to join SIC at its 75th anniversary celebration on October 27, 5:30 pm in the Winn Room as the club prepares its 25-year time capsule for storage. At that meeting, each member will present what she chose to include in the time capsule and her reasoning behind inclusion.

Former members are invited and encouraged to attend. Please rsvp: annieandbentley@gmail.com.






