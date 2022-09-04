Sunday, September 4, 2022
Soroptimist International of Coronado Time Capsule – Notice to Past & Present Members

If you were ever a member of Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC), your help is needed for a Time Capsule project. What this entails is the creation of a 25-year time capsule in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Soroptimist International of Coronado  on October 25, 2022. The time capsule will be opened in celebration of the 100th year anniversary in October 2047 and provide SIC members in 2047 with insight into SIC members in 2022, their values and service focus.

Even if you don’t have a tangible item to submit, consider a brief write-up of an event, activity, experience. Your personal note could include why you joined SIC, who invited you, a message to SIC in 2047, etc.

Once you’ve decided what to submit, please include the following in writing:

Who: your name, occupation, what you have done while a Soroptimist International of Coronado member (committees, offices held, awards received, etc.)

What: the item you are submitting; it can be tangible (e.g. a photo, flyer, etc.) or a simple description of a favorite activity/event written on a note card

Why: the reason you selected the item

When: date – anything from 2022 back to 1947

Where: be as specific as possible with photos and events

Your contribution will be contained in archive packaging to be put into the container at the Time Capsule Presentation Party at the Coronado Library on October 27, 2022.

The deadline for submission of is September 15, 2022.

For questions, contact Tippy or Kathy T. at Soroptimist International of Coronado.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

