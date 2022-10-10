Monday, October 10, 2022
Mayor Bailey Endorses Scot Youngblood, MD for School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

 

I strongly endorse Dr. Youngblood for CUSD School Board. He was a proven leader in the United States Navy, is a committed physician-educator, and a parent of two children attending CUSD. He possesses the integrity, competence, and thoughtfulness to restore civility and truly bring our community together in support of our local schools. He will make an outstanding Trustee, and will do what is right for our students, our parents, and all of Coronado.

Richard Bailey
Mayor, City of Coronado

 

 

 



