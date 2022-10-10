Mayor Bailey Endorses Scot Youngblood, MD for School Board

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

I strongly endorse Dr. Youngblood for CUSD School Board. He was a proven leader in the United States Navy, is a committed physician-educator, and a parent of two children attending CUSD. He possesses the integrity, competence, and thoughtfulness to restore civility and truly bring our community together in support of our local schools. He will make an outstanding Trustee, and will do what is right for our students, our parents, and all of Coronado.

Richard Bailey

Mayor, City of Coronado





