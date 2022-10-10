Monday, October 10, 2022
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Consolidate Support Behind Four Candidates for School Board

0 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Allen Frances

There are many good candidates running for the CUSD School Board – and a few simply dreadful ones. The great risk is that the many good candidates will split the vote, allowing one or more of the bad candidates to make their way onto the Board, creating dangerous divisiveness in our school system and community.

I therefore hope that thoughtful voters will consolidate their support behind the four candidates I consider best qualified and, even more important, most likely to win:

  • Renee Cavanaugh
  • Alexia Palacios-Peters
  • Mal Sandie
  • Helen Anderson-Cruz

Apologies to the several other good candidates not included on this list. But it’s crucial that the votes of sensible community members not be split across all the reasonable contenders, especially since extremists in the community will likely vote as a block for the few unreasonable ones.

 Allen Frances MD

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.