Consolidate Support Behind Four Candidates for School Board

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Allen Frances

There are many good candidates running for the CUSD School Board – and a few simply dreadful ones. The great risk is that the many good candidates will split the vote, allowing one or more of the bad candidates to make their way onto the Board, creating dangerous divisiveness in our school system and community.

I therefore hope that thoughtful voters will consolidate their support behind the four candidates I consider best qualified and, even more important, most likely to win:

Renee Cavanaugh

Alexia Palacios-Peters

Mal Sandie

Helen Anderson-Cruz

Apologies to the several other good candidates not included on this list. But it’s crucial that the votes of sensible community members not be split across all the reasonable contenders, especially since extremists in the community will likely vote as a block for the few unreasonable ones.

Allen Frances MD





