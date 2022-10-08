Coronado Cays Park Master Plan Update

The City Council this week voted to issue a request for proposals for consultant services for the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan project. The City is restarting this important project to have a more specific scope of work and expectations for community engagement.

The master plan will present a long-range vision for the park that can be implemented over time. In September, the council terminated an existing consultant contract for landscape design services for the project and directed staff to prepare a solicitation for an alternative consultant for the park master planning process, to include robust community engagement from residents and other stakeholders. Although the project reset may add months to a year to the master plan process, the community will be best served by having a more specific scope of work and expectations for community engagement.

At its Oct. 4 meeting, the council directed staff to amend the athletic field allocation permitting periods to three seasons per year instead of two. The council selected this field-use programmatic change to address current requests for use of space in Cays Park prior to the approval of the master plan. Under this option, each organization will be required to sign and submit permit documents six weeks before the start of each period to allow recreation staff to better manage seasonal needs and priorities.

The council also reaffirmed language in the request for proposals that requires the new consultant to develop three plan alternatives to provide 100%, 75% and 50% of the current open space for active use, as well as the quantity of pickleball and tennis courts to be integrated into the plan and associated court amenities.

Staff will return to the council for approval of an agreement with the recommended consultant. The city is grateful for all of the community engagement on the park plan and looks forward to future conversations to create an exceptional park.





