Saturday, October 1, 2022
The Friends of the Library Invites You to the Stay at Home Ball!

By Coronado Public Library

Support Coronado Public Library while going on an adventure! Follow the yellow brick road to discover what your library provides inside and outside its building when you take a virtual tour with us, online, all day on October 22. Even library regulars will learn something they didn’t know.

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library are pleased to bring you the Stay at Home Ball! The ball is based on the hugely successful Stay at Home and Read Ball that the Los Angeles Public Library hosts virtually each year as a fundraiser for its foundation. Instead of spending money on formalwear, limos, wine and cocktails, patrons donate that money to the library instead, and enjoy a cozy evening at home (perhaps with wine and cocktails!) instead.

Please tune in on October 22, and in the meantime, you can make a tax-deductible donation at www.coronadofol.org/events.

Carl Luna, Friends of the Coronado Public Library’s President, says “All programs at the library are funded by the Friends of the Library. Your donation supports concerts, lectures, author talks, workshops and many other programs for all ages.”

Please donate today. Thank you for supporting the Friends of the Coronado Public Library!

 

 



