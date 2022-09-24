Halloween Happening in Coronado – Friday, October 28

Recreation & Golf Services, Coronado Public Library and Coronado Cultural Arts Commission have joined forces to bring the community a special “Halloween Happening” on Friday, Oct. 28. This year, there will be fun for all ages at various locations around Coronado.

“Ghouls,” “Boos,” and their families are invited to head over to Spreckels Park at 3:30 pm to enjoy festive music, enchanting entertainment, thrilling trick-or-treating, “Spooktacular” games, prizes and activities. This free event ends at 5:30 pm, just in time to head across the street for more fun. For more information on the Spreckels Park activities, contact 619-522-7342.

Families can walk over to the Library for a spooky comedy magic show with Dynamite Dave of Total Kids Magic. The show begins at 5:30 pm and will end by 6:15 pm. For more about this event, call 619-522-7390.

You don’t have to be a kid to have some fun on Halloween. We invite all costumed or non-costumed adults (21+) to celebrate the spooky season by attending the Halloween Bash at the Spreckels Center. DJ Marshall will be playing groovy hits from the 1960s and ‘70s for all to enjoy. There will be a mini monster cake walk and winners will receive a “Nothing Bundt Cake” prize. Appetizers and refreshments will be available, and a cash bar will be open for spirits. Costumes are not required but they are a lot of fun to see! To purchase a ticket or find out more details, call 619-522-7343 or email spreckelscenter@coronado.ca.us.

No matter where you go, wear a Halloween costume and come out for a hauntingly good time! Happy Halloween from the City of Coronado!






